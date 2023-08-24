‘We expect him to be fit for the World Cup’ - Ireland coach Andy Farrell gives positive update on Dan Sheehan

Andy Farrell is hopeful of Dan Sheehan's participation at the World Cup.

Dan Sheehan will be included in Ireland’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday after Ireland received ‘better than expected’ news from his specialist this week.

It is still unclear at what point the star hooker will be available to play after spraining a ligament in his foot when kicking the ball against England in last week’s warm-up game, but head coach Andy Farrell was bullish about his prospects when he addressed the media in Bayonne ahead of Saturday’s final pre-World Cup fixture against Samoa.

Sheehan did not travel with France as he spent time in the Santry Sports Clinic to get to the bottom of his issue.

There had been fears earlier in the week that Sheehan could miss the pool stages entirely, leaving Farrell with a major dilemma ahead of the deadline for final squad selection – particularly with fellow hooker Rónan Kelleher also struggling with a hamstring issue.

Farrell said Kelleher is close to a return in time for the tournament, meaning Tom Stewart – who starts against the Samoans – is likely to miss out.

"He's good, he's got a sprained ligament in his foot. Better than expected, we expect him to be fit for the World Cup," Farrell said of Sheehan, before being asked if he would be available to take on Romania in Ireland’s opener in two weeks’ time.

"We'll see how he progresses and with all injuries you see how they develop over the period of time, don't you?

“But, we expect him to be fit for the World Cup.

"As far as Rónan's concerned, he's doing great. He's flying around the place at this moment in time.

"This week, at a push if it was a World Cup semi-final or final we could have got him over the line but there's no need to do that.

"He's in good spirits."

Farrell has made 12 changes to the team that beat England, with Jimmy O’Brien, Mack Hansen and Keith Earls in the back-three, Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw in midfield and Jack Crowley partnering Conor Murray at half-back.

Up front, Stewart is joined by Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham in the front-row, with Tadhg Beirne partnering skipper Iain Henderson at lock and Ryan Baird joined by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back-row.

There has been plenty of discussion about the squad Farrell will pick, with pundits and fans debating the merits of having a 19/14 or 18/15 split of backs and forwards.

The coach says he and his assistants have known which way they’ll go from the outset.

However, he knows that injury or suspension could strike at any time and change the picture.

"We've always been pretty clear on that,” he said.

"Having said that, there's a few more days for moving parts, et cetera isn't there?

"We'll adapt to that, but we've been pretty clear from the start as to what we want.

"It's all different with different personnel in different teams, you've got to do what's right for your group."

Samoa will provide a strong final opposition for Ireland and Farrell wants to see his side step up from their wins over Italy and England.

"We got better in the second game, we scored some fantastic tries," he said.

"It's consistency, isn't it?

"That's why we're playing the warm-up games, to make sure that we get a bit of the rust out. Show some pictures, et cetera, of what's acceptable and what's not.

"We're here to take a step forward in our development as a team."

While he retains only an outside shot of making the final 33, Farrell has been impressed with what Stewart has brought to the table ahead of his first start for his country.

"I like everything, well I like most things I've seen,” he said of the 22-year-old Ulster prospect.

"I've seen a determined young man who's been trying to understand, first and foremost, what it takes to thrive in an international environment.

"It's tough for a young kid coming in, especially in that type of position.

"He's certainly done that, he's a determined kid that has quietly gone about his job. "He puts a lot of confidence into the coaching staff and his teammates by the work he puts in preparation.

"I'm hoping that transfers, I suppose that's the main thing.

"Being himself at the weekend, he's a good player."