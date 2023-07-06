‘We’re there for one reason and one reason only’ – Hugo Keenan now turns his full attention to World Cup glory

When leading a country into a major tournament, sometimes a head coach may be inclined to take a cautious approach, keep their side’s feet on the ground and make sure they don’t get ahead of themselves. Cool heads. One game at a time.

But that’s not Andy Farrell’s style. When Ireland linked up in Dublin last month to begin training ahead of their August Internationals, the head coach made this year’s target crystal clear to his squad – to win their first World Cup.

“You have to address it from the get-go, we’re there for one reason and one reason only,” said Ireland’s Hugo Keenan, speaking on behalf of Optimum Nutrition where he is a brand ambassador.

Keenan says the head coach has spoken about that objective in front of the Grand Slam winners, with Romania first up on September 9 before they face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.

“Sure that’s the team’s ambition, my ambition, and I’m sure every other country in the tournament is saying the same thing,” said Keenan, who has earned 30 Irish caps since his debut in October 2020.

“As we come closer to the games, it’s all going to be about the next game. So come Romania, Tonga, and so on, all focus is going to be on that.

“So, you may as well address it early and set out the lay of the land.

“It’s going to take a huge amount of work between now and then to get to that point, but we’re capable of doing it. We’re not in that position yet but we’re building nicely.

“They (management team) like to lay out the schedule, the plan, the little blocks to get players to buy-in. They have been great for that. I know it’s been a big collective approach across the coaches, medical team, and backroom staff, on what the pre-season looks like. I think they’ve taken advice from the players who’ve been in previous campaigns as well. We’re in a good position now, it’s been a good first block.”

The 27-year-old spent a few nights in Porto earlier this week during some time off, but was keeping an eye on the Ireland U-20s World Cup win against Fiji last Tuesday.

The match took place amid unspeakably tragic events, after Munster coach Greig Oliver, father of U-20 scrum-half Jack, passed away in Cape Town following an accident the day before. Two students from St Michael’s College also died in separate incidents last weekend while on holiday in Greece, and were known to a number of the squad.

But despite the extraordinary circumstances, Richie Murphy’s side ran out 47-27 winners to reach the semi-finals as Keenan paid his tribute to the squad.

“To muster up the strength and courage to go out and put in a performance like that and win for Greig was brilliant,” said Keenan, who previously made 10 appearances at U-20 level.

“It was hugely impressive. It is obviously very tough on them but they represented themselves well. I missed the Fiji match as I was on the way home from Porto, but we were keeping in touch with the score. We saw some of the Australia game (30-10 victory). They are going great. It was obviously very, very sad what happened to them.

“I know a few of the lads were very close to Greig, especially the scrum-halves and a few of the Limerick lads. I haven’t seen them since, but from their social media posts it seems like they were very close to him and that he did a lot for them. He was with the U-20s before my time. It was awfully sad.”

Keenan was part of the U-20s side who defeated New Zealand on their way to reaching the U-20 World Cup final in 2016. They were defeated 45-21 by England that day in Manchester, and the Dubliner hopes Murphy’s side can go one step further this time around.

“We probably went in as huge underdogs, but we had a few great scalps along the way, like Wales who were Grand Slam champions and the baby Blacks,” said Keenan.

“That was great for building connections. There are a whole list of lads in the squad now who were on that U-20s team, (Andrew) Porter, James (Ryan), Jimmy (O’Brien) and (Jacob) Stockdale.

“I’m sure in the next World Cup it will be the same and a new crop of U20s lads can come through. South Africa in the semi-final (Sunday at 3.30), that will be a tough one for them but it’s exciting. Hopefully they can go one better than we did.”

Keenan arrived into the Irish training camp off the back of a hugely disappointing finish to his club season, as Leo Cullen’s side suffered a one-point defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, a week after they lost the URC semi-final to Munster by a single point last May too.

“I’m not going to lie, a few weeks on holiday is not going to hide the disappointment,” said Keenan.

“It sort of mellows out a small bit but it’s still at the back of your mind. You can’t let it dwell on you too much. I’d like to think the final defeat in 2022 would have pushed us on to maybe going on to win the New Zealand Series (last summer), and I suppose the Six Nations as well. You just have to use it as a motivator, but not forget that at the same time, it was very disappointing.”