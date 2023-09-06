‘We’ve been building towards this for a couple of years. We’re ready’ – Hugo Keenan on Ireland’s World Cup bid

Hugo Keenan may be about to play in his first World Cup, but Ireland’s full-back has the air of someone whose been on this stage for a long time already.

Sitting in the grand surrounds of the Salle de Mariages at Tours’ Hotel de Ville, the Blackrock native brings the same sense of calm to proceedings as he does to the team’s back three.

He’s one of the heavy hitters set to be unleashed on Romania in Saturday’s opener, with Andy Farrell expected to pick his first-choice back three, pair Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki together in the centre and select Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park in a high-class backline.

Keenan has been present for all of Ireland’s biggest days under Andy Farrell and he can’t wait to get going.

"There is a bit of excitement around the group, there's about 18 of us who are here for the first time involved,” he said at a media conference today.

"There is a good buzz, but we can't get sidetracked by the show that's going on and the big crowds, we have to focus on the job at hand and Romania in the first game.

"It's a run of what could be seven games, four tough pool games guaranteed.

"It's going to be a challenge. It's physical sides we're playing against, it's physical Test games back to back to back that we're going to be facing and that's the challenge.

"We've been building nicely during the summer preparing for this, not only in pre-season block but for a couple of years.

"I think we're ready for it.

"I don't think we've shown our best in the Test games leading up to the World Cup so far.

"There's been some good bits, but then a lot of work-ons.

"We're excited for this weekend and ready to show an improvement on what's gone before."

Romania are the weakest team in Pool B, but Keenen has been studying up on the Oaks.

“I wouldn't have known too much about them but you have to do your homework on them, you have to get up to speed pretty quickly,” he said.

"We've known the schedule of games for a while now so we've been able to prepare for this for a bit. We've been doing our research on Romania and we can see what they're about and the physicality they're going to bring to this weekend.

"They're a big powerful pack, they back their set piece, a few physical boys in the back line as well. It's going to be a tough challenge and our only focus is on Saturday.

"They're going to throw the kitchen sink at us, just like every team in this competition, they're going to have trained for the whole summer, going to have a good block of work in behind them and they're going to be giving it everything.”

Regardless of the opposition, Keenan says everyone wants a game in Bordeaux this weekend – with 30 players available for selection as Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne sit out the opener.

“Everybody wants to put up their hand and be selected and there's a bit of excitement around the place now that we're here and everybody wants to be involved,” he said.

"It's a competitive group and you've seen some of the performances individuals have put in over the last three games and lads have been playing well and sticking their hands up and training has gone up another level recently because everybody wants to be involved in this game and going forward as well.”