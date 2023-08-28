Wielding my World Cup axe was an almightily tough task, admits Ireland boss Andy Farrell

Cian Healy sustained an injury that resulted in him missing out on being selected in Andy Farrell's World Cup panel

Andy Farrell has admitted that delivering the bad news to those who have not made his World Cup squad weighed heavily upon him.

The Ireland head coach has finalised his 33-man panel that will head to France this week with the squad reeling from the news that experienced prop Cian Healy will miss the tournament with the injury he sustained in the first half of Saturday night’s final warm-up against Samoa.

That left the Leinster loosehead as one of the unlucky members of the wider training squad not to be making the trip, with Ulster pair Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart also among the five players to miss out.

“It’s obviously difficult because you’re shattering someone’s dream,” explained Farrell at the announcement of his squad in Dublin yesterday.

“You don’t want to let bad news be a shock and giving them constant feedback as to where they’re at, and players aren’t stupid either — they get a sense of where they are along the way.

“They made it very easy for me, they’re very understanding, they’re all team players.

“The toughest thing is that, as a group of 42, 43 players that’s been together for nine weeks over the summer, we don’t just grow as rugby players or as a rugby team, we grow socially as well. It’s always tough to drop anyone out of that type of squad.”

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson, who will be going to a third World Cup, leads a four-strong Ulster contingent that includes three others who have been named in the initial squad for the first time.

Rob Herring — who made it as a late injury replacement four years ago — Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole will also pack their bags this week as the squad decamp to their French base.

“We’re delighted with the squad, we think we have an extremely gifted squad and I also feel the balance is right,” added Farrell. “We’re happy with the preparations. We’ve had a great summer for all sorts of reasons.

“We’ve got ourselves to a starting point, and a lot of work got us to the starting point. We’re the lucky ones that get to chase the dream.”

Given that Cian Healy’s injury was sustained essentially at the final hurdle, he naturally drew Farrell’s sympathy.

“He hasn’t (made it),” said the head coach of a player who was also invalided out of the 2013 Lions Tour before the Test Series.

“He’s just had a scan as we got off the plane and he’ll be out for a spell of time that won’t be right, unfortunately, for Cian and for us, certainly for the start of the competition.”

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell

Farrell, who will be leading a side at the tournament for the first time after two goes as an assistant and one as a player, did not rule out Healy from being used later in the World Cup as a potential injury replacement.

“We’ll see how his rehab goes during it, you’d never know towards the back end if he could be a replacement or not,” he added.

“It’s devastating, isn’t it? That’s sport, that’s life, that’s rugby.

“Cian’s big enough and old enough and experienced enough to be through these types of things before. I remember in 2013 on the Lions, he got injured early and had to fly home.

“He’s experienced something like this and understands that these things happen. He’s devastated, as we are for him.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, there was only good news, with positive updates on Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan.

“They’re in good spirits,” Farrell said. “Rónan could have been fit for this weekend, but we’re giving him another week to solidify that.

“Dan is progressing very well, ahead of schedule as it were. We’ll keep analysing that and see how it goes over the next week or so."

With the main decision seemingly whether to take 14 or 15 backs, Farrell opted for the latter — likely to the benefit of Ulster’s McCloskey. The head coach said he likes the balance of his panel.

“It’s about what we’ve got and players who can play in a few positions. We’ve got a few of those across the forward pack,” he continued.

“The balance of the squad for such a small group that goes to the World Cup, versatility within that is pretty important. The likes of Keith (Earls) and Jimmy O’Brien come into that category.”