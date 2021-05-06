Will Addison: I feared back injury would force me to retire with plenty left to give

Ulster ace reflects on career-saving surgery with future now far brighter

There’s a saying in sport that the ball will find you. What found Will Addison only minutes into his first rugby in some 15 months was not the ball but the near two-metre, 120kg frame of Connacht’s Abraham Papali’i.

A hulking back-rower steaming your way is an unwelcome sight for any player, let alone one in his first action since career-saving back surgery, but, if there was any doubt before, Addison stopping the rampaging Aussie in his tracks was confirmation that his body was ready for the rigours of professional rugby.

Only eight months prior, the man himself hadn’t been so sure it ever would be again.

“Whenever it’s an injury to your back it’s really serious, and I’ve had a couple now, so there is a point when you start to weigh up whether this brilliant job that you have is worth what could be beyond rugby,” said Addison.

“Those thoughts definitely go through your head, the fear of that finality of your career definitely crossed my mind a few times.

“The most difficult part about trying to accept that it might be the end is that feeling that you’ve way more in the tank. That’s the mental challenge of it.”

More challenging still was to face such uncertainty in times when even the usual comforts afforded to injured players were off limits thanks to the pandemic.

Lockdown restrictions were installed only weeks after the first flare up occurred at a time he was rehabbing an unconnected calf injury during the 2020 Six Nations, remaining in place in some guise all the way through to his September surgery and beyond.

While the launching of a line of aromatherapy candles with his partner Emma, as well as the ongoing attempts to train his dog Chilli, ate up some time, distancing measures left him with long stretches to fill.

“Injury and rehab can be quite isolating at any time, most players will tell you that, but during Covid it’s even worse,” said the former Sale Shark, who backed up that return to action against Connacht with another outing from the bench against Leicester last week. “You can’t go for a beer with your mates at the end of the week, you can’t go for a coffee after training and be social with your team-mates. The virus has really made that tough and you feel isolated during that time. I’ve relied on my partner a lot, and the physios I’m seeing day in, day out too.”

Only 28-years-old, his back had been surgically repaired before but it was a tweak to the procedure that has raised hopes the issue could now be behind him.

“The surgery in itself was pretty unique. We were sometimes figuring stuff out as we went along. A microdiscectomy is basically shaving off a bit of the disc that’s protruding to put pressure on the nerve.

“That’s the basis of it, but what I’ve had done as well is a small spacer put between two vertebrae to give support in the hope that it prevents further injury. We can’t rule it out obviously but it’s giving me a good bit of support so that this time a similar sort of injury won’t occur again.”

To harbour no lingering doubts over his body, even while admitting his ambitions of one day matching team-mate Marty Moore on the squat rack are over, he again possesses the hope of ending on his own terms.

“Lockdown was a small experience of what semi-retirement might be like and it actually wasn’t as daunting, but the surgery has given me, I wouldn’t say a new lease of life, but the option to keep doing what I love doing and what I’m passionate about.

“Hopefully when I come to finish in however many years’ time I’ll look back on this as really useful in helping me prepare for it.

“I’m grateful to the surgeons, the guys around Ulster, the guys down the road, for giving me an extension to my career.

“I’ve had to face those fears already in a certain way but the surgery and the work over the past six months have given me the opportunity to go on and finish my career the way I want to.”