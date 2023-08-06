World Cup places still up for grabs in Ireland squad after Italy warm-up clash

For the first time since winning the Grand Slam against England back in March, a senior Irish side took to the field at the Aviva Stadium.

While all eyes are now firmly focused on the World Cup, Andy Farrell was accepting no drop in standards from the highs of last season, calling the five-try victory here a “clunky” one.

But, while this 15th straight home victory won’t be one that lives long in the memories of anyone beyond the trio of debutants on show, the world’s number one ranked side are up and running with just a little under five weeks to go until the big kick-off against Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux on September 9.

The 33-17 win still showed a few glimpses of how Ireland are building ahead of the tournament as well as how some battling for the final few squad places are tracking.

Tom Stewart after his first cap for Ireland

Winging It

Even with a good number of his Grand Slam side kept in reserve on Saturday, there remained the feeling that Andy Farrell’s panel is among the most settled heading to France next month.

As such, there is only so much he can learn from contests such as this.

For instance, as well as Caelan Doris played in another man of the match display, it will hardly be news to Farrell that the Leinster back-row is instrumental to his side.

One area where it feels there is still an opportunity to stake a claim, though, is in the back-three. James Lowe, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien are all certainties but in Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, the starting wings in the Aviva, are effectively battling for the same spot.

Ulster’s Stockdale started the better, including one eye-catching aerial take, but Earls grew more prominent as he took on plenty of work.

Elsewhere, perhaps the player on the fringes who did most to impress was Joe McCarthy, the Leinster lock who was the youngest player in Farrell’s panel.

The 22-year-old was prominent in Ireland’s maul defence and provided bursts of physicality.

Skills on Show

In contrast to the more punishing fitness building of training camps before previous World Cups, Ireland’s players have spoken at length this summer of the amount of time they’ve spent with a ball in their hands at the High Performance Centre so far.

And while there were a few signs of rust in this first hit out, there was evidence too of what Ireland have been working on in this skills-focused approach.

After Stockdale’s fine take, Ryan Baird’s catch and pass that preceded Earls’ kick for O’Brien was perfectly executed, with the same man bouncing in at scrum-half on occasion.

Jack Conan showed similarly swift hands before being forced off early with an injury while his replacement, Cian Prendergast, provided one highlight-reel moment with a sumptuous offload.

Craig Casey

Debut Delight

While Farrell has often spoken out against the notion of handing out ‘cheap caps’, the low stakes against Italy provided a good opportunity to blood three debutants.

After a record-setting season with Ulster, Tom Stewart got his first Test run when replacing his provincial colleague Rob Herring with around half an hour remaining.

The 22-year-old hooker really caught the eye last season with his work off the back of Ulster’s potent maul and he showed neat footwork at one stage to stay in field as Ireland’s set-piece veered towards the touchline.

While it was his scoring feats that saw him make headlines, there was a nice moment in the loose too as he ripped the ball free in the tackle.

Ciaran Frawley was another to make his first cap, getting 40 minutes at out-half. Unfortunately for the Leinsterman, whose debut had been delayed by injury, his opportunity to show his ability to pull the strings came at a time when Italy were enjoying their most prolonged periods of possession.

With Johnny Sexton unable to feature in any of the official warm-up Tests, Frawley will likely get another run at 10, as will Jack Crowley who looked composed during his own 40-minute spell.

The last of the first caps to get in on the action was Calvin Nash who played the final quarter with Farrell saying afterwards victory on the night was important so those debutants were able to look back fondly on the occasion. ​

Injury Worries

For any side at this point of the cycle, but especially one as settled as Ireland, these games can almost feel a necessary evil given the likelihood of sustaining injury. Certainly on Saturday evening there were times when Irish fans, and indeed coaches, were left holding their breath.

O’Brien was the first to receive treatment but, while he would ultimately not return after half-time, he lasted longer than Conan who watched the second half in a moon boot.

Craig Casey would follow the pair in hobbling off but Farrell did at least offer an encouraging prognosis on the trio before leaving the Aviva Stadium.

Heating Up

With one game in the bank, Ireland will not play their second warm-up until England come to the Aviva Stadium on August 19.

Before that, they head to Portugal for some warm weather training. Departing today and making their return at the weekend, it is expected they’ll play a behind closed doors game against the Portuguese national team who themselves are preparing for their own World Cup campaign that sees them in Pool C alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The fixture won’t be an official Test which means banned skipper Johnny Sexton is free to take part.