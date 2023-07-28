World Cup spot top priority as IRFU lean on outside expertise with Scott Bemand

The recruitment of former England coaches has delivered success for the men’s game in Ireland and the IRFU has dipped into the English market again, this time to resuscitate the Irish women’s team.

The announcement of former England women’s assistant coach Scott Bemand as the new head coach of the Ireland women’s team on a three-year contract is striking for a few reasons.

First: His name isn’t well-known here but he comes with a CV the calibre of which we haven’t seen before on the women’s team. Second: He’s an outsider, not an ‘IRFU man’.

The IRFU had to get this appointment right following the departure of Greg McWilliams after a disastrous Women’s Six Nations where Ireland finished last with zero points. Bemand previously played scrum-half with Harlequins, Leicester and Bath. He also toured Australia with England in 2006, alongside another current Ireland coach, Mike Catt, and worked with the Red Roses for eight years up to the end of this year’s Women’s Six Nations. Bemand (above) was the attack coach under Simon Middleton and helped England to five Grand Slams and two World Cup finals.

It’s one thing to bring experience, it’s another thing to be given the support to utilise that fully, especially when there’s very little grace period. Changing head coaches halfway through a World Cup cycle is far from ideal, which is why Bemand has to hit the ground running, starting with the WXV3 competition in Dubai in October. The 2025 World Cup in England is coming into view and failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup – it will be expanded to a 16-team tournament in 2025 – is unthinkable for Irish rugby.

Bemand will have a lengthy to-do list covering on and off the field matters, including selecting a captain. The recent decision of Nichola Fryday to retire from Ireland and thus become the second captain in two years to step away is not a good look. Sam Monaghan is one natural successor for the role of captain.

Under McWilliams, neither Monaghan nor Neve Jones – two of the best players in the squad – were even part of the leadership group.

Bemand needs to engineer a culture change where senior leaders are embraced, where players are treated like professionals. When the explosive Telegraph report was published last April, for example, management didn’t deal with it with the players in a morning meeting.

Instead, players were just encouraged to ‘stick together’ and it was only after that they discovered themselves about the report.

The players need Bemand to be a voice for them with the IRFU. To stand up for them. To listen to them and their concerns like the lack of hybrid contracts for the UK-based players. At least Bemand should come from a position of appreciating the value of players playing in the Premier 15s.

And, of course, Bemand should have complete autonomy in selection. As much as the IRFU continually denied that the exclusion of Cliodhna Moloney was because of the way she spoke out a few years ago, this simply did not tally with her performances for Exeter Chiefs and the experience she would have brought to an Irish squad in desperate need of it.

Bemand will need to come into this job with his eyes wide open but his appointment certainly seems like a positive starting point. The IRFU need to back him to bring about the changes he will need to make. Because recent years have shown that just because a team is at rock bottom doesn’t mean the only way is up.