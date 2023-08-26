‘You saw what I saw’ – Andy Farrell worry over Cian Healy with Stuart McCloskey favourite to get squad nod

Conor Murray goes over to score his side's second try during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell with players, including Jeremy Loughman after the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell will have to assess the injury fallout from tonight's game against Samoa before he publicly names his squad for the World Cup tomorrow afternoon.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the head coach informed the players of the 33-man selection before the match, but he may have to make alterations after losing prop Cian Healy to a serious-looking calf injury during the first half. He left the stadium on crutches and with his leg in a protective boot.

Jimmy O'Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale all suffered issues in the second half, while Keith Earls cried off with what the coach described as a niggle before the game, but Farrell was positive on all four.

The coach says they won't have clarity on Healy's injury until after they return to Dublin tomorrow.

He may choose to name him in the initial squad, knowing that he can call up a replacement under World Rugby's tournament rules.

"You saw what I saw," he told a news conference after the game.

"He pulled up sharpish, didn’t he, and then struggled to walk off. It’s his calf, so there’s something going on there. But rather than guess, we have to take a picture and see how it goes.

Asked if he remained hopeful on Healy, Farrell said: “Em, I don’t know, I wouldn’t know. We’ll get him back to Dublin and get him scanned and we’ll know soon enough.

"Jacob was feeling his hamstring – he felt like he couldn’t go, so we took him off. Good for Garry Ringrose anyway to get a taste on the wing.

"Keith is fine – if it was a World Cup game, he would have played, but we decided not to take any risks.

"Jimmy has a sprain in his clavicle – not too bad. Robbie got a bang on the side of the shin and rolled his ankle, strapped it up, carried on – it will be sore in the morning, but to be able to carry on probably tells you a little bit about that."

After starting last night, Stuart McCloskey is set to be included in the 33-man squad, while hookers Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan, prop Dave Kilcoyne and No.8 Jack Conan will be cleared to travel despite their injury issues.

If Healy is ruled out, Jeremy Loughman would be the next man up at loosehead prop.

It is expected that Farrell will name 18 forwards and 15 backs, with Tom Stewart, Diarmuid Barron and Cian Prendergast expected to miss out up front and Ciarán Frawley and Stockdale set to miss the cut.

However, they could get a reprieve when the injury report comes back after an incredibly physical win over the Samoans in Bayonne.

Farrell was pleased with his side's character.

"I'm delighted to get the win," he said.

"It was a proper Test match, wasn’t it? I said during the week it would be good if it rained and we find out about ourselves. It was difficult conditions and things weren’t always going to go your way, especially against a good side like that.

“They’re a good side, Samoa. They’re gonna shock a few teams. It isn’t just the traditional stuff that they’re good at. You saw the big carries at the end, they’re powerful. But they’re fit, they have a great set-piece. A lot of good things are happening for them – their coaching staff have done a fantastic job.

"So, in the end, I was pleased with our mentality, as in no panic, finding a way, fixed our set-piece at half time.

"The subs came on and added hugely to our physicality and three tries to one – Test matches are tough to win in conditions like that and we managed to find a way, so I’m pleased really."

Ireland name their squad at 4.30pm on Sunday in Dublin.

Possible Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup

Backs: Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O'Brien, Mack Hansen, Keith Earls, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki, Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey. Forwards: Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy/Jeremy Loughman, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O'Toole, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris.