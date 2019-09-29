Runners descend on Stormont for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke's Red Dress Run [pictures]

Hundreds of runners descended on Stormont Estate to take part in Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress Run, supported by MACE.

Hundreds of runners descended on Stormont Estate yesterday (Sunday 29th September) to take part in Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress Run, supported by MACE. Now in its third year, the event which takes place on World Heart Day, sees participants swap their usual running gear for red dresses as they hope to raise awareness and support for those living with heart conditions. Local presenter Sarah Travers acted as race marshal for the event, unleashing a sea of red around Stormont as 300 runners, joggers, walkers and supporters took off for the 5K and 10K races. This year, many participants ‘wore their heart on their sleeves’ as they proudly paid tribute to those who have been living with or lost to heart disease by writing the name of loved ones on their arms. Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke congratulated everyone who took part in the event. “Once again supporters of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke came out in their droves to take part in our Red Dress Run and mark World Heart Day with us. Currently, 74,000 people across Northern Ireland are living with heart disease so today is all about showing these people that they are not alone while encouraging others to look after their heart health. “Donations from events like today enable us to keep fighting against heart disease through research, care and prevention so on behalf of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, I’d like to thank everyone who came along and made this event so special, especially our race sponsors, Mace.” To find out more about the work of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke or to find out more about the programmes and services they offer, visit www.nichs.org.uk where you can also make a donation. You can view videos and photos from the Red Dress run on the NICHS Facebook and Instagram pages. Picture by Brian Morrison.

