Belfast City Marathon: What the runners had to say as charities prove the big winners

Belfast was packed with athletes both amateur and professional over the weekend, all marking the 41st Belfast City Marathon.

With participants from as far away as Morocco running alongside local talent, the thousands of entrants ran along the streets of Belfast for reasons including in memory of loved ones, to test their limits or to raise vital funds for countless charities.

This year’s champion was Morocco native Mohammed Oumaarir, who finished in a brisk time of 2:22:54.

Soon following Mr Oumaarir was British triathlete Adam Bowden, just over half a minute later at 2:23:26, while third place went to Kenyan Bernard Rotich, who completed the course in a time of 2:26:03.

Meanwhile, the dedicated ladies who achieved podium positions were Shewaye Woldemeskel (2:37:20) of Ethiopia, local athlete Gladys Ganiel (2:41:20) and Ethiopia’s Gadise Negasa (2:44:24).

With a number of red ‘road closed’ signs and yellow-vested marathon marshals across the city, it would have been difficult to ignore the 12,000-strong group of runners taking on the annual event.

Starting off at Stormont Estate, those taking part in the marathon, team relay and eight-mile walk were welcomed with claps, cheers and much-needed bottles of water by the time they arrived at Ormeau Park.

While most jogged steadily in the likes of Nike or Puma, some attendees opted for more pre-historic apparel, with one shuffling along dressed as a big red dinosaur, much to the confusion of the occasional dog in attendance.

Participants in the Belfast City Marathon

The 26.2-mile feat of endurance was dotted with hundreds of professional and amateur athletes jogging along during a balmy afternoon in Belfast.

Among those amateurs taking on the challenge of the marathon to raise money for charity were Campbell College’s Brennan Vavra and James Law.

US native Brennan, who finished his 4.2-mile relay leg in 37 minutes, spoke about the reasoning behind the duo’s participation in the race.

The pupil said: “James and I both go to Campbell College. I am originally from the United States; I came over here four years ago.

“We were running the marathon relay to help raise money for a school trip to Africa for charity.”

Participants in the Belfast City Marathon

Fellow pupil James Law, who ran his 7.4-mile relay leg in 52 minutes, added: “It was really tough, but the conditions were nice — good running conditions. It was a lot of fun.”

Travelling from Dublin to take part in the race was Mark Kilcoyne, who marked the Belfast City Marathon as a notable landmark, being his first marathon completed in under three hours.

“I enjoyed the day. It was a great course. I finished in 2:57:51. That was my first sub-three-hour marathon, so I am delighted. I really enjoyed it. It was well organised,” Mark said.

Taking part in the last leg of the relay was Lee-Anne Young, who was running for Marie Curie, in memory of her late husband, Andy, who tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Participants in the Belfast City Marathon

Cheering Lee-Anne on was her mother, Rosemary Lynas.

“I am here supporting my daughter... She lost her husband in January to pancreatic cancer. He was only 44,” said Rosemary.

“Lee-Anne has raised over £11,000 for Marie Curie.

“Andy’s friends are all running as well.

“Marie Curie is very close to our hearts, because of what they did for Andy when he was in.”

Supporting those running for The Boom Foundation — a Northern Ireland-based charity helping those affected by sarcoma — was Sharon Ogle, who sadly lost her daughter, Poppy, to the disease.

“We lost my daughter, Poppy, to cancer last year. We set up Powered By Poppy in her memory to help support children with cancer, their families and other cancer-related charities.

“We have two girls running the full marathon: my sister Carina and my best friend Cathy. We also have three relay teams running for The Boom Foundation.”