Home > Sport > Running Belfast Marathon 2023: All the best pictures as thousands of runners take to the streets Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Paul and Lauren Seawright at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Caoimhe Conway, stephen Acheson and Eimear Wilson at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Katie Andrews, Paul Reilly, Sean Boyle and Deborah McAleese from UTV at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Amanda Balfe and Louise Coffey at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Paula Green and Chrissy Watt at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Ben Scott, Matthew Nicholson and Clive Nesbitt at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Gibson Brothers Banbridge at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Hazel Molloy and Beverly McCullough at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Freedom Runners at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Staff reporterToday at 12:06Here are all the best pictures from today’s Belfast Marathon as thousands of runners and walkers take to the streets.Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - General view of the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Pacemaker Press Belfast 30-04-2023: The Belfast City Marathon started from the Stormont Estate on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race started at the Stormont Estate in the east of the city. The route takes runners across Belfast, past landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Freedom Runners at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Ben Scott, Matthew Nicholson and Clive Nesbitt at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Paula Green and Chrissy Watt at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Amanda Balfe and Louise Coffey at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Katie Andrews, Paul Reilly, Sean Boyle and Deborah McAleese from UTV at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - Caoimhe Conway, stephen Acheson and Eimear Wilson at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 30th April 2023 - at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Paul and Lauren Seawright at the 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event. Photo by Press Eye. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye