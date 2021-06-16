Belfast Marathon date switched as organisers aim to avoid clash with other events

Organisers of the Deep RiverRock Belfast Marathon have confirmed the event will switch to the new date of Sunday October 3.

The race was originally due to be held on September 19, however organisers have changed the date due to "severe congestion of other cultural events in Belfast during September".

However, the switch in date will affect the elite level of the race as it will be the same day as the London Marathon, which will likely see several runners withdraw.

This is the second year the Belfast Marathon has been significantly affected, with last year's running cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anybody who has entered the race will have their entry automatically carried over to the new date.

A statement from organisers read: "Belfast City Marathon are fully aware that there are still some restrictions which may affect the staging of their event and will follow all NI Executive guidelines throughout their planning and implementation to ensure participants, volunteers, staff, and members of the public are kept safe.

"The organisers have decided to cap all events under these guidelines and full details of participant numbers are available on the official website.

"Finally, we would ask for your patience at this time while we work through all our race day plans but will be in touch with more information as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support at this time."