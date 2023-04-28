Belfast Marathon: everything you need to know about Sunday’s big race

Belfast marathon runners could be set to get a little bit damp on Sunday morning.

The Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon takes place this weekend with thousands of runners descending upon the city aiming to cross the finish line in first place or just to have a good time and raise some money for charity!

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the big event...

What time does it start?

The Marathon starts at 9am on Sunday, April 30.

What are the different races?

There are four different races, the Men’s Elite, Women’s Elite, Wheelchair and Team Relay.

Who are the favourites for the Men’s and Women’s titles?

Kenya’s Bernard Rotich, the 2017 champion, is the favourite on the Men’s side and will take some beating after his incredible time of 2:16.02 blew away the competition six years ago.

He will be challenged by Morocco’s Mohammed Oumaarir and Wales’ Adam Bowden, while local favourites Conor Gallagher and Gary O’Hanlon also stand a chance of claiming victory.

On the Women’s side, former Commonwealth Games star Gladys Ganiel is highly fancied to make a splash this year but she will be pushed all the way by Ethiopia’s Shewaye Woldemeskel, who was runner-up in 2019.

What does this year’s route look like?

As always, the event starts in the shadow of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, from which point it makes its way to Castlereagh, back through Willowfield and then through Ormeau Park.

After passing through the park, the route then heads into the centre of the city, looping across Donegall Pass twice after circling around City Hall, before heading nearly the entire length of the Boucher Road.

Passing the King’s Hall down the Lisburn Road, the route then turns right at Finaghy and takes runners down the Andersonstown Road towards the Falls, heading down the Falls Road before taking a left into the Shankill area.

Moving into Cliftonville, the path takes a sharp turn back towards the city centre in Waterworks Park, going through Duncairn and Tiger’s Bay and under the Westlink towards the Cathedral Quarter.

After passing the Waterfront Hall, runners will head along the banks of the River Lagan before heading alongside Ormeau Park for the second time, with the finish line along the Ormeau Embankment.

Where are the legs for the team relay?

Leg 1: Stormont Estate to Montgomery Road – 4.6 miles

Leg 2: Montgomery Road to Boucher Road – 6.8 miles

Leg 3: Boucher Road to Falls Road – 4.2 miles

Leg 4: Falls Road to North Queen Street – 5.4 miles

Leg 5: North Queen Street to Ormeau Park – 5.2 miles

If I’ve entered, how do I sign in?

There is an expo being held at the Titanic Exhibition Centre on Friday from 11.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm where participants can pick up their entry packs.

If you cannot make either day, you can assign someone else to pick up your pack for you. There will be no entry packs handed out on race day, they must be collected beforehand.

I want to enter late – can I?

Sadly not. Entries closed a while ago. You’re going to have to be a spectator, unfortunately.

How can I watch?

If you can’t go down and watch it in person, the event will be broadcast by BBC Northern Ireland.

How will the road closures affect me?

Good news, we already have a helpful, handy guide to the impending traffic disruption which you can read right here!

What is the weather meant to be like?

Not great. The forecast for Belfast, according to weather.com, shows at least a 75% chance of rain until 6pm, by which stage the race will be well over. So maybe pack an umbrella or a coat if you’re planning on going down to watch!