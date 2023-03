Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Antrim Castle Gardens 5K & 10K - Video, pictures and results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Antrim Castle Gardens 5K/10K is the 7th race in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Series.

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10k races which started in the grounds of the gardens, the 10K route took in the ruins of Shanes Castle (a Game of Thrones venue) where runners enjoyed fantastic views of Lough Neagh and then returned through the immaculately kept gardens and wood at Castle Gardens.

The 5K race mainly took place in the gardens with a small section on the Main Road.

In the 5k race Jimmy Sloan was the winner, with David Conliffe in second place and Ricky McKnight in third.

In the 10k race Mark McAvoy came out on top, with Phil Clarke in second and Gordon Graham in third.