Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Castlewellan 5K & 10K - Video, pictures and results

Centre James McCooe, Belfast Telegraph Inspirational Runner of the Year

Volunteers of the Year

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place in Castlewellan, Co Down.

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10k races which started and finished in the shadow of the majestic lakeside castle. Runners, who braved the wind and rain, enjoyed fantastic views of the Mourne Mountains and the world’s largest permanent Maze.

In the 5k race, Tom Crudgington was the winner, with Niall Goodman in second place and Thomas Carson in third.

In the 10k race, Gordy Graham came out on top, with Phil Clarke in second and Thomas O'Gorman in third.

