Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Drum Manor Forest Park 5K & 10K: Video, pictures and results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place at Drum Manor Forest Park in Cookstown.

Scores of runners took part in the 5k and 10k races in the award-winning Born2Run series on Saturday, following on from a run at Minnowburn earlier this month.

The route lies immediately south of the Sperrin Mountains and west of Lough Neagh.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Runners followed predominantly and weaved their way through the estate surrounded by the colours of autumn with a shrub, butterfly and Japanese garden, arboretum, ponds and mixed woodlands.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 5k results here.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 10k results here.