Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Kilbroney 5K & 10K- Video, pictures and results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place in Kilrboney.

Kilbroney 5K/10K is the 4th race in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Series

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10k races which started in the centre of the picturesque village of ROstrevor and quickly took runners on to forest paths which overlook Carlingford Lough, along the Kilbroney River at the Fairy Glen and into the impressive 97 acres of forest.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 5k results here.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 10k results here.

Belfast Telegraph - Run Forest Run - Kilbroney, Rostrevor - 14th December 2019 - Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo

