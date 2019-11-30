Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Loughgall 5K & 10K: Video, pictures and results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10k races, set right in the heart of Armagh - known as the Orchard County and home of the world famous Bramley Apple.

The first kilometre of the 10K race saw runners travel through the picturesque village of Loughgall, before returning through the main gates of Loughgall estate.

Staying within the Country Park, the 5k route traversed the forest paths around the estate, passing the golf course and lake.

Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run in Loughgall. Credit: Mervyn McKeown/My Sports Photo

