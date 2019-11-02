Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Minnowburn 5K & 10K: Results, video and pictures

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place at Minnowburn in Belfast.

Scores of runners took part in the 5k and 10k races in the award-winning Born2Run series on Saturday, with both setting off from the Mary Peters Track - home of Northern Ireland Athletics.

The route took runners across track, forest trail and country road, going through the National Trust property at Minnowburn and along the banks of the Lagan.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 5k results here.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 10k results here.

Runners cross the finish line at the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run event at Minnowburn, Belfast. Credit: Mervyn McKeown/My Sports Photo

