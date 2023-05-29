Ciara Mageean and Nick Griggs in shining form to set new Irish landmarks

It proved to be a record-clinching day for Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean in Manchester

European and Commonwealth silver medallist Ciara Mageean and Mid Ulster’s Nick Griggs were in sparkling form in Manchester and Belgium respectively, as they took advantage of perfect weather to set Irish records.

Portaferry’s Mageean (31) set a new Irish 800m record of one minute, 59.27 seconds to take 0.15 seconds off Cork’s Louise Shanahan’s time. That had stood since being set at the Mary Peters Track a year ago.

It makes amends for the race at this venue a fortnight ago when Mageean was fourth to winner Shanahan, who recorded 1.59.53.

Mageean will be particularly pleased with her successful clinching of the Irish record as she has always maintained that the 800m is secondary to her key 1,500m event.

The race was won by Australia’s Commonwealth bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell, who finished 0.35 seconds ahead of Mageean.

Griggs, meanwhile, was in even more spectacular form over 5,000m in Belgium, where the 18-year-old rising prospect destroyed Darragh McElhinney’s Under-20 record by 18 seconds to set new figures of 13 minutes, 36.47 seconds.

Griggs took an incredible 39 seconds off his previous best time.

Mageean and Griggs setting these record-breaking times so early in the campaign augurs well for their chances in the major competitions they will compete in later in the summer.