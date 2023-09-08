Ciara Mageean breaks 1500m Irish record again as she finishes second at the Diamond League in Brussels

Just as it had been in Budapest, Ciara Mageean emptied the tank, giving it her absolute all, and just as it had been in Budapest, she ran the fastest time in history by an Irishwoman over 1500m.

The 31-year-old broke new ground at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels tonight, finishing second to Britain’s Laura Muir in 3:55.87.

That made Mageean the first Irishwoman to ever break 3:56, surpassing the 3:56.61 she ran to finish fourth in the world 1500m final last month, and Mageean now holds the three fastest ever times by an Irishwoman at the distance. Muir, with a resounding return to form, took victory in 3:55.34.

It had been a choppy, stop-start race, with Mageean badly bumped on the run to the first bend, but she recovered well to sit in the leading pack as 400m was reached in 61.78 seconds, 800m in 2:05.48. With just over a lap to run, Laura Muir of Britain swept to the front, passing 1200m in 3:10.43, with Mageean stalking her every move.

However, try as she might, the Portaferry native was unable to overhaul her Scottish rival, who had edged her to gold at both the Europeans and Commonwealth Games last year. Mageean will next be in action at the Diamond League final in Eugene next Saturday, her run in Brussels ensuring qualification.

Elsewhere, the Jerry Kiernan Foundation has announced details of the Science of Running Symposium that will take place in the UCD Village Auditorium next Saturday (16th).

It proved a huge success during its inaugural edition last year, with 350 people attending, and this year’s symposium will feature panel discussions with a number of Irish greats such as John Treacy, Eamonn Coghlan, Derval O’Rourke and David Gillick, along with presentations by experts on various topics, from biomechanics to nutrition, injury prevention to training methodologies.

Those interested can register at www.eventbrite.ie by searching for ‘running symposium’, with all proceeds going towards the Jerry Kiernan Foundation, which honours the memory of the late, great coach by assisting a horde of Irish athletes with funding.

Mageean was one of many athletes Kiernan guided over the years from his base in Belfield, coaching her to her first major medal at senior level – bronze at the 2016 Europeans in Amsterdam.