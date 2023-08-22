Ciara Mageean: ‘It will take a personal best to do it, but I feel ready for World glory’

For Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke, this is the chance they’ve been waiting for – two finals over the next two nights that will have so many back home gathered around screens, hoping either might win Ireland its first World Championship medal on the track for 28 years.

Today Mageean has her chance. Tomorrow it’s Adeleke. “It will take a PB to do it, but I feel ready,” said Mageean. “It’s going to be fast, but that’s what we want. I feel in the best place that I’ve ever been.”

The only issue? She faces one of the greatest 1,500m fields ever assembled, with two Olympic champions in Faith Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan, along with Olympic and world medallist Laura Muir and a pair of formidable Ethiopians in Diribe Welteji and Birke Haylom.

“I feel I am ready for anything that unfolds and I have plenty of types of racing in my arsenal. I can see it being a very fast time I would be running to win a medal and I hope that I can go out there and do myself proud, step off that track having given everything I have. That’s all I can do.”

Exactly 24 hours after Mageean toes the line, Adeleke will be on track for the 400m final. The 20-year-old Dubliner finished runner-up in last night’s semi-final, clocking 49.87 behind Marileidy Paulino, the world and Olympic silver medallist who ran 49.54.

She becomes the first Irish sprint finalist at the World Championships for 14 years.

Adeleke rocketed from the blocks but then settled in down the back straight – too much. Her coach, Edrick Floreal, had instructed her to get out hard. Adeleke didn’t. “I was probably just too comfortable, but I’ll fix it for the final,” she said. “I had a lot of energy at the end, it’s really just distributing it properly.”

Adeleke is the fifth fastest qualifier and has been drawn in lane four, the medal favourites all outside her.

Elsewhere, Sharlene Mawdsley brought the curtain down on a fine championships by finishing eighth in her semi-final in 51.78, having helped the mixed relay to sixth two days earlier. The women’s 100m final was won by Sha’Carri Richardson of USA in 10.65, with her team-mate Grant Holloway claiming the men’s 110m hurdles in 12.96.

IRISH IN ACTION (all times Irish) – 5.40pm: Sarah Lavin, women’s 100m hurdles heats; 6.28pm: Mark English, men’s 800m heats; 6.36pm: John Fitzsimons, men’s 800m heats; 8.31pm: Ciara Mageean, women’s 1500m final.