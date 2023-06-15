Ciara Mageean ‘lives to fight another day’ after below-par run in Oslo

From the outset, Ciara Mageean felt like she was running on tired legs at the Dream Mile in Oslo on Thursday evening, and at the finish line it showed, her 11th-place finish at the Diamond League meeting in 4:22.03 not a true reflection of her ability.

Mageean had recently broken the Irish 800m record and turned in a strong 4:00.95 over 1500m at the Florence Diamond League earlier this month, but after coming into Oslo off a hard training block, freshness was the one thing missing.

“I felt a bit flat there, but that’s okay,” she said. “I’ve been racing well and had a good hard training week last week and maybe went a bit too hard in training, but I’m happy I kept my head. It wasn’t the result I wanted, I know I’m in better shape, but I live to fight another day.”

Mageean became detached from the main pack in the third lap but dug in well in the final 400m to claw back some positions, even if she finished well behind the 4:17.13 of winner Birke Haylom of Ethiopia, who broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s meeting record.

“I just didn’t have it in my legs today,” said Mageean. “I didn’t feel how I wanted, but it’s about going out there and battling all the way. My aim is World Champs so you kind of have to keep training (through certain races). It is what it is.”