Ciara Mageean runs race of her life to finish fourth in 1500m final at World Championships

Heartbreak. Heroism. The best run of her life, by some distance, right when she needed it most. Ciara Mageean exhausted every fibre of her being at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest tonight, breaking the Irish record, making every right move from start to the finish in the 1500m final.

And what did she get for it?

Fourth, that incredibly frustrating position that leaves every athlete wondering what might have been. After the finish she dropped to the track, lay there, spent in every possible way. She won’t have a medal to bring home. What she will have? The knowledge she did everything she could.

Mageean has won European and Commonwealth medals in the past. She has won a Diamond League. But never has the Portaferry native risen this high when it matters most – on a day when the world’s middle-distance royalty was there on the line, running at their absolute peak.

The 31-year-old clocked 3:56.61. The race was won, as expected, by Faith Kipyegon, the peerless Kenyan clocking 3:54.87 to stamp her supremacy and claim her third world 1500m title. Silver went to Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan winning bronze in 3:56.00.

Mageean’s previous best at the World Championships was her 10th-place finish in 2019, but she had higher expectations coming here, having smashed Irish records over 800m, 1500m and the mile over the past year, her latter time the fifth fastest ever by a woman.

A medal was possible, if not exactly probable, given the calibre of opposition, with two Olympic champions and an Olympic silver medallist on the line beside her.

Mageean ran the perfect race, settling on the inside curve as Kipyegon towed the field through 400m in 65, 800m in a steady 2:11. The gears began to shift with 500m to run, and Mageean was right there, ready to strike – if she was good enough. For so much of the final lap, she seemed primed to claim Ireland’s sixth ever World Championships medal, and just the third on the track, but then as the entered the final bend, along came Hassan, the 2019 world champion, powering past her.

Try as she might, Mageean couldn’t reel in the athletes ahead of her up the home straight. After dropping to the track, she rose again a few minutes later, the exhausted, sombre look on her face soon breaking into a smile. She had done all she could, given the very best she could. She looked at the legions of Irish fans, sensing what she’d achieved, even if it wasn’t rewarded as she’d have liked, beaming, finally, with a well-deserved pride.

Earlier in the night, Sarah Lavin made a flying start to her campaign by clocking the second quickest time of her career to finish third in her 100 hurdles heat in 12.69. That was behind only the 12.67 she ran in Bern, Switzerland a fortnight ago and brought her home behind Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent (12.60) and USA’s Masai Russell. “It was a good race, I know I hit one or two and there’s no room for that kind of error in the next round,” she said. “It’s a stacked event.”

Lavin is closing in on Derval O’Rourke’s Irish record of 12.65 and she will take another shot at that – and the world’s best – in tomorrow’s semi-finals. “If it happens this year, amazing, but I’ve done everything I can to take it. It will require that and more (to advance). To make the final, we’re looking at low 12.50s.”

Mark English also impressed, putting recent injury issues behind him by navigating a tricky path to a world 800m semi-final. The Donegal man was almost pushed off the track after 200m in his heat but he recovered to finish fourth in a season’s best of 1:45.71.

“The 800m is a rhythm race and I had to check my stride and get back into it, stay focused,” he said. “It's more mentally hard to try to be in contention with the guys ahead of you, but I was just going to give it everything.”

John Fitzsimons bowed out after finishing fifth in a slow-run 800m heat, his time of 1:48.20 not enough to advance. “I would like a faster pace in the first lap but saying that, if you want it fast do it yourself,” he said. “You can't be relying on other people to do it for you.”