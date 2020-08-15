Ciara Mageean sets second Irish record in a month and breaks into world's top 10 times over 1,000m

Ciara Mageean has set her second Irish record in the space of a month – this time in the 1,000m.

At the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, the Portaferry native finished third behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon from Kenya and European 1500m champion Laura Muir in the race.

Kipyegon won comfortably in 2:29.15 with Muir (2.30.82) just shading Mageean who sliced three seconds off Sonia O’Sullivan’s old Irish record to clock 2:31.06.

Mageean's time is the ninth fastest women's 1,000m run of all-time, with winner Kipyegon just 0.17 seconds off Svetlana Masterkova's world record set in 1996.

"Two for two," tweeted Mageean. "Second National Record in the bag in my second race of the season. Delighted to be part of a world class field flying the flag for Ireland and Team New Balance Manchester."

It was another outstanding performance from Mageean who became the first Irish woman to run a sub-two minute 800m when she clocked 1:59.69 in Bern last month.

Mageean’s previous personal best for the 1,000m was 2:38.89.

A finalist in the World 1500m in 2019, she also set new Irish indoor mile and 1500m record last year.