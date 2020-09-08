Ciara Mageean settles for fifth as focus switches to Berlin bid

Athletics

Irish 800m record holder Ciara Mageean finished fifth in a classy field over the distance at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

The race was won by five-time European champion Laura Muir in a very fast one minute, 58.84 seconds. Mageean recorded 2.01.40, which is her third fastest ever.

The 28-year-old Portaferry woman was always well positioned in an aggressive race, which Muir led early after a first lap of 58 seconds. Mageean was fourth at this stage before moving into third coming into the home straight .

She then came under serious pressure from athletes including Polish champion Sofia Ennaoui, who Mageean had recently beaten when setting her Irish record over 1,000m.

Mageean fought bravely over the final 50m but was relegated to fifth behind runner-up Ennaoui, who ran 2.00.82. Half a second covered four runners.

Mageean has little time to rest as she faces more top opposition in Berlin on Sunday.

Caster Semenya, meanwhile, has lost her appeal to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court against the restriction of testosterone levels in female runners.

Semenya is not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs, following a 2019 rule change by governing body World Athletics.

"I am very disappointed," the 29-year-old South African said.