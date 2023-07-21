Ciara Mageean smashes Irish mile record on way to silver at Diamond League meeting in Monaco

Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean has set another Irish record with a fantastic run in the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, finishing second in the one-mile race.

The 31-year-old crossed the line in a superb time of 4:14.58, her personal best, which smashed the previous record held by Sonia O’Sullivan and wrote her name into the history books again.

Mageean was already the fastest woman in Ireland in the 800m, 1000m and 1500m, as well as the indoor mile record, and now she can add the outdoor record to her incredible list of successes.

Unfortunately, her national record wasn’t good enough to see her claim gold as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon produced a world record performance, running a time of 4:07.64 to smash the previous record by almost five seconds.

The now triple world record holder added another gold medal to her already glittering collection, blitzing the field by almost seven seconds in a dominant display.

Mageean had run with the pack for the majority of the race as Kipyegon raced off her own, with the Co Down woman kicking on down the stretch to be the best of the rest behind the world record breaker.

Mageean’s time broke her previous personal best time by four-and-a-half seconds, a 4:19.03 set in 2019, also in Monaco.