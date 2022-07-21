Co Down family delighted with London Marathon rule change as wheelchair users with helpers now allowed to take part

The Kerr family, who have completed 48 marathons together, helped to review the rule changes

Wheelchair users who need help from others will be able to enter the London Marathon for the first time, as organisers aim to make the event more inclusive (John Walton/PA)

Aaron Kerr being pushed by his dad David and mum Sandra in the Dublin Marathon.

A wheelchair user from Co Down will be able to compete in the London Marathon for the first time as organisers made significant rule changes with the aim of making the event more inclusive.

Aaron Kerr (25), along with his father, David, and mother, Sandra, from Annahilt have completed 48 marathons together.

They will now be able to participate in the London Marathon due to the change in rules, which they helped to review, as wheelchair users who need help from others will be permitted to enter the event.

The London Marathon announced three major policy changes on Thursday, to become more inclusive of pregnant or postpartum, disabled and religious participants, which will come into immediate effect.

It has taken a few years, but we are delighted that we’ll finally be able to take part this year David Kerr, father of wheelchair user Aaron Kerr

Up to four wheelchair users who require assistance to participate in the event – along with up to four support personnel – will be allowed to enter the event for the first time in its 41-year history.

Only two people will be allowed to push the wheelchair at any one time during the race.

Before the new policy change, wheelchair users needed to complete the London Marathon by themselves, without assistance from anyone else.

David, along with his wife and son, completed their first marathon together in 2015 but they have always wanted to do the London Marathon because of its “iconic status”.

Aaron suffers from numerous conditions including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a chromosome disorder, which means he communicates solely through body language.

In 2019, the trio - known as Team Kerr - were dealt a blow after being denied a place in the London Marathon due to old governing rules.

“It has taken a few years, but we are delighted that we’ll finally be able to take part this year on Sunday, October 2,” said David.

“Inclusion is at the very heart of what we do, so it fills us with an enormous amount of pride that Aaron and others with complex needs are now able to take part in London Marathons alongside everyone else.”

Under the new rules, pregnant or postpartum entrants will now be able to defer their marathon place for up to three years, with the chance to defer a second time within the window if they become pregnant again.

The deferred place will be in the same category as the original – for example, if a participant has entered for a Championship place, they will not need to re-qualify.

Those participating in the virtual London Marathon, which previously required participants to run the full 26.2 miles in 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds on the same day as the actual race, will be able to postpone the run on religious grounds and complete it on the next suitable day.

Disabled participants in the virtual race will now be able to complete the distance in a timeframe which is achievable for them.

Event director of the TCS London Marathon Hugh Brasher said: “We want to make the TCS London Marathon the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world.

“With this objective in mind, we have been reviewing our entry terms and conditions and, while we recognise there’s still more work to be done, we believe these changes are an important step forward.”

London Marathon Events said the new rules announced on Thursday are the first in a series of measures which will be introduced in future races.