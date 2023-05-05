Co Tyrone duo break Guinness World Record for fastest marathon ran while handcuffed

A Co Tyrone duo have broken the world record for the fastest men’s marathon ran while handcuffed together.

Daniel Gallagher (33) and Jack Meegan (28) finished the London Marathon in under three hours (2:53).

The previous Guinness World Record was set at 3:15 in Canada, back in 2019.

Despite both being from the Omagh area, the pair only met for the first time at the Boston Marathon last year, and joint training also proved tricky, as Daniel lives in Belfast and Jack resides in London.

Daniel, who is an optometrist with Lisburn Specsavers, said: “There was a great buzz, but it wasn’t easy. We trained separately for the last three months and knew we each were in a good position to beat the record, but we only had our first go with handcuffs the day before.

“On the day, they did start to wear on the wrists but we pushed through. It was a risky move but I’m glad it paid off.”

Daniel also beat his fundraising target, raising over £1,000 for a cause he cares deeply about.

“Beating a Guiness World Record was great, but whether we achieved it or not, I would have been proud to have run in memory of my granny,” he added.

“When she passed away in October, she was 95 and had suffered with dementia for the last five years of her life.

"It meant a lot to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity with a mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025 and to see a world where people are free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.”

Both men also ran the Belfast Marathon the following week, although the handcuffs were off for that race.

Belfast marked Daniel’s ninth marathon, and he has his tenth booked in for later this year.

“I’ll be doing Chicago in October, as part of my goal to tick off all of the Big Six Marathons,” he said.

To sponsor Daniel, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-gallagher15