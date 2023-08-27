Daniel Mateiko and Mestawut Fikir claim victory in record breaking Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko ran the fastest half marathon time anywhere in the world this year to win the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Mateiko fended off stiff competition from Ethiopia’s Jamal Yinner, who won the Larne based race in each of the last two years, with a stunning time of 58.36. The Kenyan’s rapid run was also an all-time UK and Ireland all-comers record.

Mateiko said: “The race was good. I am very happy because this is the fastest time I have ever run and the first race I have won at international level. So I am very proud.

“To run the fastest time in the world this year – I am very happy with that.

“This course is perfect. I can’t wait to come again next year and try and lower my time.”

In the women’s race Ethopia’s Mestawut Fikir upset the odds to claim victory with a time of 66.46.