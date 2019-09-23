Hughes father and son just miss half-marathon world record in Belfast
By Brian Hill
A father and son came agonisingly close to breaking a world record as 4,500 runners defied rainy conditions to take part in yesterday's seventh Deep RiverRock Belfast Half Marathon.
Kenya's Gideon Kimosop and Letterkenny's Anne Marie McGynn took the individual honours in emphatic fashion.
Maghera man Eoin Hughes and his 59-year-old father Tommy were making an attempt to break the world record for a combined father/son time, which stands at two hours, 20 minutes and 33 seconds.
The Hughes family stuck grimly to this difficult task and the record was still feasible at the halfway mark.
Eoin fought to the end for a runner-up time of 68 minutes 30 seconds, while former Olympic marathon runner Tommy secured seventh in 72 minutes 34 seconds.
Their attack on the world record failed by a frustrating 31 seconds.