Injury rules Kate O’Connor out of the European Championships

European Championships

Lane five is left empty as Kate O’Connor is forced into a late withdrawal due to injury.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O’Connor has pulled out of the European Championships in Munich.

Earlier this month, 21-year-old O’Connor won silver for Northern Ireland in the heptathlon in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, finishing just behind England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The Newry native was among the favourites to claim the heptathlon title in Munich, but the Irish athlete was forced to withdraw from the European Championships due to injury.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said: “Unfortunately, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O'Connor has had to with withdraw from the heptathlon competition in Munich this morning due to injury.

“O’Connor has enjoyed a superb season and will now focus on her recovery.”

The heptathlon at the Olympicstadion started this morning and will conclude on Thursday evening.

Johnson-Thompson has also opted out of the European Championships, but her Team GB teammates Holly Mills and Jade O’Dowda are among the medal contenders.