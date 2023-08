Ciara Mageean of Ireland after qualifying for the women's 1500m final

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean is through to the final of the 1500m at the World Championships following a comfortable run in Budapest.

The Portaferry star crossed the line in her semi-final race in third place with a time of 4:02.70 to qualify for Tuesday’s final.

In the other semi-final, Sarah Healy recorded her PB with a fine 3.59.68 but missed out on qualification after finishing in eighth place.

