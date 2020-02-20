'It's never been done before': How Antrim Coast Half Marathon is treading new ground for running in Northern Ireland

Gemma Steel, Kevin Seaward and Jo Pavey will be among the top level athletes at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

This year's P&O Ferries Antrim Coast Half Marathon is aiming to tread new ground for elite level running in Northern Ireland.

As many as seven Olympians are already lined up to join a stellar field of top tier athletes on the world famous coast road on Saturday, March 21 in what organisers say is a first.

"It's never been done before," explains elite entry manager James McIlroy, who represented Great Britain at the 2020 Olympics in Sydney.

"Starting this year and then looking ahead, we want to build a really world class event and while we have a strong elite field lined up, this is really for the masses and for east Antrim. Hopefully we get a good day and we can showcase the area and everything that we have to offer."

Part of the grand plans for the future is to nab Irish records that would put the race firmly on the map.

Chief among the hopefuls are five-time Olympian Jo Pavey and 2014 European champion Gemma Steel.

With both boasting personal best times of under 69 minutes, it is hoped the fastest women's time ever recorded in Ireland, 72 minutes 58 seconds by Strabane's Ann-Marie McGlynn, will be beaten.

While the men's All-Comers record of 62 minutes 22 seconds, achieved in Belfast by the Klimnes brothers in the mid-1980s, will be harder to top, local favourite Kevin Seaward (PB 63:39) will lead the charge as he looks to keep his Tokyo Olympic qualification bid on track.

They aren't choosing to do the London Half Marathon or go to Barcelona, they're coming to the Antrim coast. James McIlroy

He'll be challenged by the likes of Kenyan international Joel Kipkemboi Kiptoo, 2012 Olympians Nick McCormick and Scott Overall.

Maghera's Tommy Hughes is aiming to beat Martin Rees' world record for over 60s (71:31) while international teams from Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England and Scotland will all compete in an elite field that realises the long-held vision of race director Billy Thompson.

"This year we made a concerted effort to put on our first international race and then grow from here in the coming years," continued McIlroy.

"In the past, our entries have really only been from the east Antrim area but already this year we've had people registered from Germany, Holland and America and well as from every corner of the UK and Ireland. Word is definitely getting out about what we're doing."

The top level athletes aren't coming over for a relaxing stroll either. Rather, the timing of the race means it forms a key part of their schedules in a significant year.

"It can be easy enough to get the likes of Jo or Gemma to come over but not when it's their last race before the London Marathon (April 26), which is their last opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games," explained McIlroy.

"They aren't choosing to do the London Half Marathon a week later or go to Barcelona or wherever, they're coming here to the Antrim coastline."

The race, organised by Larne Athletic Club with support from Athletics NI, has been held for 27 years in its former guise but part of the 2020 relaunch has seen an adjusted course with a maximum elevation of only +13m and minimum of -11m; all with the aim of taking that title of Ireland's fastest half marathon.

Starting and finishing at Larne's Chaine Memorial Tower, the race will take in the town centre before travelling up the coast road and turning for home at Ballygally.

"It will be one of the fastest finishes anywhere in the world because we have an eight mile flat followed by a 100m downhill, the only hill on the course, with about half a mile to go," said McIlroy.

There will be a rather unique beginning, too, with sponsors P&O providing a starter's horn with a difference.

"They've delayed their sailing, which takes more organisation with the Port of Larne than you'd think, and will start us off with a blast of the foghorn," explains McIlroy.

Over 4,000 runners, of all abilities, have already registered to race. With around another 500 expected to sign up before the March 7 closing date, volunteers are still required to look after what could be 10,000 people, including spectators, flooding to the area on the day.

Plenty has been set up to entertain those crowds. Screens are set to be in place for spectators to watch the race while Tony Hadley, former lead singer of Spandau Ballet, will headline the after party at Cairndhu Golf Club that night.

You can enter the race here, priced £30 for an affiliated athlete or £32 for unaffiliated. Entries close on March 7.

If you want to volunteer, you can register here.