Larne dad and daughter smash half marathon world record after receiving good luck message from Sir Mo Farah

A father and daughter from Larne have broken the world record for the fastest half marathon ran by a parent and child – after a little encouragement from Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah.

David Clarke (63) and his daughter April (30) received confirmation from Guinness World Records that they now hold the record – a combined time of two hours, 44 minutes and two seconds. This is one minute and 30 seconds faster than the previous record.

The pair run with North Belfast Harriers and achieved the feat on Sunday, August 28, at the Antrim Coast half marathon.

They first decided to try for the world record in May. April said the previous holders are from America, and after watching their run on social media, she thought she and her dad could beat their time.

David said: “I thought to myself, you never know how a race is going to pan out but I knew we were capable of beating the record. I knew we had ran well before and it was something we could achieve.”

April added: “I could see my dad waiting at the finish line, even though the marshals were telling him to get out of the way, he was saying, ‘no, I’m waiting here, I’m waiting for my daughter’, and he was watching me and looking at the time, and then he was so happy.

“He was celebrating. I was happy too but I felt more like boking than celebrating!”

Their coach is Jim McGuinness, who is still Northern Ireland’s one-mile record holder of three minutes and 55 seconds, set in Dublin on July 11, 1977.

April also trains at Fortius Strength and Condition with coach Ramey Adams, who in his youth days ran alongside Sir Mo Farah as part of Team GB.

The most successful male track distance runner ever wished the pair good luck before they completed their half marathon.

April said: “Mo Farah sent us a good luck video message before we ran so that was really good. It made the day so amazing.”

The last record holders have said they will try to earn it back - but this doesn't scare April and David.

“We are just going to have to keep training, and if they get if off us then we can get it back, we might start a great rivalry across the Atlantic,” David said.

April started running six years ago, while her dad, who previously enjoyed cycling, has been running for 13 years.

He has won many British titles and narrowly missed out on another world record.

“I missed out on the 300 metres world record by less than half a second – the over 60s one,” he said.

"That was very hard - you are so close, yet so far. But then again that's that's world records for you, they say it is never easy. Now we have the record at the moment, but we don’t know what might happen.”