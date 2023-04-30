Moroccan Mohammed Oumaarir and Ethopian Shewaye Woldemeskel win Belfast Marathon

Winner Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia with Gladys Ganiel and Gadise Gudisa Negate on the podium

Mohammed Oumaarir won the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. The Moroccan crossed the line at Ormeau Park in 2:22:56

Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia was the first woman in a time of 2:37

African athletes dominated proceedings in the 41st Mash Direct Belfast Marathon as thousands took to the streets of the city.

Shewaye Woldemeskel of Ethiopia and Morocco’s Mohamed Oumaarir were convincing winners of the respective Ladies and Men’s races on a record-breaking day for the event with 4,000 marathon runners taking part and 1,800 five-person relay teams and 4,000.

Racing in dry and windless conditions was ideal for the field although some of the leading runners said they found the humid conditions challenging over the tricky second half of the race.

Commonwealth Games athlete Natasha Cockram of Wales had agreed to act as pacemaker for the eventual winner plus fellow Ethiopian Gadise Negesa but she found herself 50 yards adrift of the Africans at the seven mile mark which was covered at record pace .

Behind her came last year’s winner Gladys Ganiel, who was determined to maintain an even pace. The experienced Cockram then closed the gap on the leaders and all three went through the halfway mark in 77 mins which was still well within record breaking pace for the course.

However in the second half of the race the more difficult terrain and increasing temperatures began to take its toll with Negesa suffering from thigh problems.

Woldemeskel maintained an excellent pace at the front though. She had previously illustrated her class in Belfast back in the 2019 event when she recorded a classy sub 2 hrs 38 mins for second place behind Kenya’s Caroline Jepchirchir.

She maintained her rhythm to the finish and recorded a superb victory in 2 hrs 37 mins 20 secs, which was the fourth fastest ever time in Belfast. North Belfast’s Ganiel got her reward for an even-paced race with second place in 2 hrs 41 mins 18 secs.

Gadise struggled across the line for third in 2.44.24 and had to be given medical assistance as her thigh had seized, while pacemaker Cockram was fouth .

A happy Ganiel said: “I’m pleased with that time which was over two minutes faster than a year ago . The field this time was better with African athletes competing. The conditions got very humid as the race went on, however I was determined to maintain an even-paced race.

“I find that despite me being 46 years-old I can usually maintain this level of racing so long as I remain injury-free .”

In the Men’s race, Bridgend’s Adam Bowden was determined to make things difficult for both eventual winner Oumaarir and also 2017 Belfast winner Bernard Rotich of Kenya.

The Welshman lost a little ground on the leaders in the early stages but then closed the gap with all three going through the halfway mark in under 71 mins.

Olympic walker Colin Griffin was a long four minutes back in fourth place followed by Clonliffe’s Gary O’ Hanlon who was third last year.

In the difficult second half Oumaarir maintained his pace and finally broke clear to cross the line for victory in 2 hrs 22 mins 54 secs. Bowden was a solid second in 2.23.28 followed some way back by Rotich in 2.26.03.

The top 6 were completed by Griffin (2.26.41) ,O’Hanlon 2.30.17) and Gary Stewart (2.32.47). Martin Lynch was top local finisher in 2.33.24.

“I thought that was a brutal course,” commented Bowden afterwards.

“However I worked the hills which is my strength and closed on the leaders eventually .Even though I’m 40 I ran 2 hrs 20 mins in Newport two weeks ago so I feel there’s definitely more to come.”

Rotich, who recorded a very fast 2 hrs 16 mins in Belfast back in 2017, said he was in a lot of pain during the race because of a hip problem. Mark Millar won the wheelchair event.