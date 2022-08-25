NI Paralympic hero Michael McKillop to feature in RTE’s ‘Ultimate Hell Week’

Northern Ireland paralympian Michael McKillop has revealed he will be returning to competition as part of RTE's Ultimate Hell Week series

Northern Ireland paralympian Michael McKillop has revealed he will be returning to competition as part of RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week series.

Having officially retired from athletics last year, the Ballymena man said he had thrown himself into the survival competition to raise money for Epilepsy Ireland.

Commenting on Twitter, McKillop (32) said: “Its a secret that I've had to keep secret for a very long time. But I can officially announce that I took on the challenge of (RTE Ultimate Hell Week) so everyone keep an eye out for recruit 20.”

With a failure rate of up to 90%, competitors must endure hell week as long as they can on order to raise the most money for their chosen charity.

Also competing will be drag queen and broadcaster Paul Ryder, scientist and Miss Ireland Pamela Uba as well as actor Johnny Ward.

McKillop retired from middle distance running after the Tokyo Paralympics last year, after enjoying a sensational career in the T37 category for athletes with cerebral palsy.

He won gold in the Beijing and Rio Paralympics for Ireland, as well as securing two gold medals in London 2012 in the 800m and 1,500m races.

Between 2006 and 2019 at the World Championships, he also never lost a race, taking home gold in Doha, Christchurch and Assen.

