Personal bests tumble at Belfast Milers Club meet as Michaela Meyer is the big winner at Mary Peters Track

The first British Milers Club meeting in ten years at the Mary Peters Track did not disappoint despite the last minute withdrawal of Irish Under-23 European champion Sophie O’Sullivan.

The event featured a huge series of personal beat times, aided in no small way by excellent pacing and perfect weather conditions.

The women’s 800 metres was the quality highlight event of the evening featuring two Americans and Irish international Jenna Bromell, but it was Michaela Meyer who prevailed.

The American recorded a world class time of 1:58.55 last year and has been running well on the current European circuit, and she and team-mate Ella Donaghu shared the lead at Upper Malone after the first lap along with Bromell.

Bromell then made a valiant effort to forge ahead with 300 metres remaining but never quite got rid of the two Americans, and Meyer eventually broke clear in the final 50 metres to take victory in 2:02.91, just ahead of a resurgent Bromwell who ran 2:03.42.

The classy trio was completed by Donaghu in a time of 2:04.20 for bronze..

Meanwhile, the men’s 1,500 metres lived up to expectations as one of the events of note, with Australia’s Will Lewis crossing the line first.

The field was well within the four minute mile pace in the first two laps, which were covered in 1:58 courtesy of Lewis and North Belfast’s Andrew Milligan.

However, thereafter Lewis opened a commanding lead which he maintained for an eventual comfortable win in 3:42.67, followed by Ireland’s Callum Morgan in 3:44.86 and Milligan in 3:45.97.

In the men’s 800 metres, Clonliffe’s Cathal Doyle broke clear on the final bend to secure the win in 1:48.51, while Australia’s Joshua Phillips won a very close 3,000 metres race in just over eight minutes from the USA’s Julius Diehr.

Ballymena’s Callum Baird scored an easy victory in the men’s 400 metres when he had over a second to spare over the opposition with a useful 47.06 time, which is close to his personal best and stands him in good stead for the Irish Championships at the end of the month .

And there were comfortable wins in the 100 metres for City of Lisburn’s Lauren Roy (11.68) and Oliver Swinney of Speed Development (10.68).