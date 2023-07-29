Renowned sprinter Amy Foster on track to inspire next generation of Northern Irish talent

Amy Foster has dedicated her focus to inspiring the next generation of athletes to breakthroughs in their trade

Newtownards sprinter Amy Foster may have hung up her spikes, but she remains at the forefront of athletics in Northern Ireland.

The 100m and 200m specialist represented Northern Ireland at three Commonwealth Games and raced for Ireland at four European Championships in a 13-year-long career that saw her traverse the globe.

Now, she hopes to pass on her wealth of experience to the next generation. Foster (34) will coach the Northern Ireland athletics squad at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, which get under way on Friday.

Foster also works as an Academies Manager for Athletics NI and a coach for British Athletics.

“It’s been a nice transition from competing to coaching,” she said.

“I was very lucky that a nice job came up for me at the right time, as there are very few jobs in professional sport in Northern Ireland.

“I grabbed it with both hands when one became available, and it’s made the retirement process that little bit easier.

“In a strange way, it’s like I’m back to the beginning because I’m helping young athletes at the very start of their careers.

“I’m hopeful some of them will have long and successful careers, like I did.”

Working alongside Luke Dinsmore, Foster will coach a squad that includes middle-distance runners Frank Buchanan, Lucy Foster and Anna Gardiner and sprinters Jamie Moffatt and Toby Thompson.

Kate O’Connor celebrates with the silver medal she won in the Heptathlon in Birmingham

Foster believes the silver medal successes of both Ciara Mageean and Kate O’Connor at last summer’s senior Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will serve as an inspiration for the five future stars.

“The performances of Kate and Ciara last summer were inspirational for the next generation of athletes from Northern Ireland, particularly the ones that are going to the Youth Games,” Foster continues.

“It shows the young athletes that even though you come from a small country, you can still have success and win medals at a major Games.

“It’s something for young athletes to strive for.

“For most of our athletes, these Youth Games will be their first opportunity to compete on an international stage. It’s an invaluable experience and one that provides a pathway towards competing at the senior Games in 2026 or 2030.”

Amy Foster's sprinting career took her around the globe, including participating in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India

Foster is no stranger to the Commonwealth experience, having represented Northern Ireland at Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 before retiring from competition in 2019. She also raced at the 2011 and 2013 Summer Universiades in China and Russia.

She added: “Hopefully, I am able to pass on that experience of competing at a multi-sports Games, as they’re quite different from a regular athletics meet.

“It’s not just about the competition, it’s about the travel and everything that goes with it. Managing that and preparing for that is crucial.

“It’s funny because sometimes you find yourself saying ‘back in my day’, but it wasn’t that long ago, so hopefully my experience is still relevant for our young athletes.

“Half the battle is planning and preparation.

“We went to compete to the best of our ability and do our best out there, but it’s also a learning experience.

“It’s a chance to experience something that is totally different from what you experience at home.

“It’s all about gaining the experience that puts them on the trajectory towards competing at senior level.

“Even if things don’t go well, you can learn from that.”

At the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, Northern Ireland athletes returned with two gold medals, with Sommer Lecky winning the high jump and Aaron Sexton taking the 200m title before switching to rugby.

Ciara Mageean (left) with her silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Scotland’s Laura Muir won gold

Repeating that success in Trinidad is a massive ask for the class of 2023. Foster insists that this year’s team will focus on hitting their own individual targets, rather than worrying about the medal table.

She said: “We do have targets. Each athlete has a ranking, and we set them the target of either equalling or bettering their ranking.

“If an athlete can set a personal best in a major competition like this, that’s a brilliant achievement and a fantastic sign that they can perform under pressure.

“Four years ago, we came home with medals, but what constitutes success depends on the individual athlete. It could be a personal best, a season’s best, qualifying for the Final. It varies for each athlete, but we’re here to try and help each athlete attain their personal goal.

“If an athlete prepares the best they can and performs the best they can, then that is a success for us.”

Amy Foster in action during the relay event in the 2014 European Athletics Championships in Switzerland

This year’s Games will start this Friday in Port of Spain’s Hasely Crawford Stadium, concluding a week later on Friday, August 11.

In cycling, Northern Ireland will be represented by Oisin Ferrity and Curtis Neill. Ellie McCartney, Grace Davison, Alana Burns-Atkin, Dylan Registe, Brandon Biss and Matthew Hand will compete in the pool, while triathletes Sean Carragher and Oliver Duffield will also make the journey.

The Games were originally awarded to Belfast, only for Northern Ireland to be stripped of the event in 2018 due to uncertainty surrounding funding for the event during the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean has dropped out of this weekend’s Irish National Athletics Championships in Santry.

She said: “I’ve made the decision to stay at my St Moritz training camp and prioritise recovering from a little niggle I picked up racing in Monaco.”

Without Mageean, sprinters Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Lavin will be the star attractions at the 150th birthday edition of the Championships.