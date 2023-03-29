Retiring Paralympic champion Jason Smyth: “I was ahead of my time”

The Irish sprinter won six gold medals at the Paralympics

Jason Smyth on his way to victory in Tokyo in 2021 — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Jason Smyth with his sixth Paralympic gold medal, won in Tokyo in 2021 — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Parasport superstar Jason Smyth has retired from athletics at the age of 35.

The Eglinton sprinter won an incredible six gold medals at the Paralympics between 2008 and 2021, as well as claiming eight golds at the World Championships.

He competed in the T13 classification for legally blind athletes, as his central vision is affected by Stargardt's disease. Smyth dominated both T13 100m and T13 200m events for a generation, setting a series of records along the way.

He leaves the sport undefeated over 100m, to take up a new role at Paralympics Ireland.

Smyth told the Belfast Telegraph: “If you had asked me about my plans for the future in January, I would told you I was planning to race in Paris.

"Although I’m 35, physically I’m in good shape, better than I was for Tokyo.

"But I’m at the stage of life where I need to plan for life after sport. I could have gone to Paris but it was unlikely I would able to go on to 2028.

"So when Paralympics Ireland spoke to me about taking a role as Strategy Manager, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

"When I weighed up my options, I decided it was the right time to make the switch.

"I’ve done it on the track, now it’s time to help off the track.

"I’ll be involved in the commercial and communications side of things, as well as helping emerging athletes on the track. I want to help move parasport in Ireland forward.

"It’s exciting to be involved in a wide-ranging role. I’m in a unique position to be able to influence the sport and move things along.”

Smyth won T13 100m gold at Beijing, London, Rio and at Tokyo’s year-delayed Paralympics. He also won Paraylmpic gold over 200m is 2008 and 2012.

“The London Games was the best experience of my career because we were competing in a full arena in front of all our families and friends,” said Smyth.

"But my biggest achievement was winning my fourth 100m gold in-a-row in Tokyo in 2021. The injury issues and difficulties I had in the build up to Tokyo was tough.

"People thought I was the favourite, but actually others had ran quicker that year. To pull it out of the bag and to win gold in those circumstance when the odds were against me was incredible.

"I had to go to a place and find a level that I never had before. It was incredibly satisfying.

"Over 18 years, I won 21 gold medals, but the record I am most proud of is that I was not beaten over 100m.

"I don’t think that has happened in many sports at any level. I have to thank the people around me, who have supported me, and made it possible.”

The sprinter made history as the first Paralympian to compete at an open European Championships, qualifying for the semi-finals of the 100 metres.

Reflecting on his 18-year career, Smyth said: “I think London 2012 was a turning point for parasports.

"The sport has changed a lot since my first European Championships in 2005. I’m pleased that I was able to maintain a high level throughout those 18 years.

"I some ways, I think I was ahead of my time. I pushed myself forward by doing things like travelling to the States to train with world class athletes.

“I tried to shed a light on the sport by pushing myself to become the best I could be. The sport has shifted since I started, but it still has some shifting to do.

"I hope to see the Paralympics reach the same levels as the Olympics, in the future.”