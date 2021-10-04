Ross and Clohisey run away with marathon titles

Belfast Marathon

Mick Clohisey, winner of the Belfast City Marathon, flanked by runner up Kyle Doherty and third placed Colin Herron

Fionnuala Ross took first place (centre) with Ciara Hickey (left) second and Gladys Ganiel (right) third in the Women’s race. Credit: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross and Dublin international Mick Clohisey took the honours in some style at yesterday’s 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

There was a record entry in excess of 4,000 runners and a general euphoric feeling among the athletes which also included over 7,000 participants in the five-person Relay.

It was as if they were finally being released from the Covid restrictions with some 17 months having passed since the last city Marathon.

The race also doubled as the Irish Championship for the first time which would normally have gone to the cancelled Dublin Marathon.

It was no coincidence therefore that the fields included large numbers of runners from across the border thereby helping to make amends for the absence of international athletes, particularly from Africa.

This ensured competitive races for many of the leading places with the final result in the Women’s race in considerable doubt until the last six miles.

Ross was rightly tipped to triumph for her first major City marathon win.

The 30-year-old Scottish-based athlete competes for Shettleston but was wearing her local Armagh colours.

Her form this year has been outstanding with a PB marathon time of just under 2 hrs 40 minutes and an excellent fifth place in the Larne Half Marathon International.

She played a cagey game from the gun at Stormont Estate and at the seven mile mark in Ormeau Park she was almost a minute behind Ciara Hickey of Brothers Pearce AC.

The gap remained unchanged at halfway which Hickey covered in a fast 78 mins 18 secs.

A minute back, Ross was running with former Commonwealth Games athlete Gladys Ganiel with City of Derry Spartans’ runner Catherine Whoriskey over three minutes further back .

It was shortly after this that Ross defied the increasingly strong wind to close the gap and eventually pass Hickey to lead by 32 secs at 20 miles. The remaining six miles all came down to the woman who could best deal with the elements.

That proved to be Ross who crossed the line in Ormeau Park in 2 hrs 43 mins 42 secs almost a minute ahead of Hickey (2.44.40).

Next came an exhausted Ganiel (2.45.03) followed by Whoriskey (2.48.17). The top six were completed by Annalee’s Rachel Birt (2.49.18) and Sorcha Loughnane of Donore who ran a PB of 2.52.50.

A tired but delighted Ross recorded her second fastest time.

“I am very happy with that. I was hoping to go faster but the wind put paid to that,” she said.

“I knew the split times I needed and I reckoned I would get back to the girls who had gone out hard. The mid-section was very windy. I would have liked Belfast a couple of weeks later but you just have to adjust.

“I’ve been going well recently and I was particularly pleased with Larne .

“I’ll see how my recovery goes with regard to future races. I will aim as usual for cross-country this winter and perhaps another Marathon in the spring.“

Ganiel was escorted to a chair after collapsing at the finish but quickly recovered.

“I got a stitch at 15 miles which was so bad I was thinking of stopping,” she revealed.

“It’s very inefficient struggling along with a stitch. My hip which has been plaguing me for 18 months was also playing up.“

She is, however, nothing less than a fighter and she will be making every effort to overcome these setbacks. The determination of the North Belfast woman was shown by her 2 hrs 36 mins 40 secs PB in Dublin in 2019 at the age of 42.

The Men’s race was much more clear-cut as Raheny’s Mick Clohisey discovered before the race that favourite Stephen Scullion had withdrawn at the last minute for unspecified reasons.

This certainly made things a lot easier for Clohisey who proceeded to dominate the race from the off.

This was no surprise as his credentials are second to none. He has a marathon PB of 2 hrs 13 mins and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He has also represented Ireland on no less than 12 occasions in the European Cross Country Championships.

At the seven-mile mark, Clohisey had an advantage of over a minute on a group which included Kyle Doherty of City of Derry Spartans.

This gap was doubled at the halfway mark which Clohisey covered in 69 mins 52 secs .

There was little change in the lead size from then on with Clohisey crossing the line in a respectable 2 hrs 20 mins 42 secs ahead of Doherty (2.22.48) .

A resurgent Colin Herron of Keep Er Lit came from a long way back to take third in 2.27.25. Next was Rathfarnham’s Eoin Flynn (2.28.13).

The top six were completed by Bristol’s Jarlath McKenna (2.28.47) and Noel Murphy (2.29.16)

Afterwards Clohisey said: “I’m delighted with that, especially as it’s my first big city marathon win.

“It’s great to be the National Irish Champion. This will give me a few points from the World Athletics perspective. I thought the support out on the course was great.

“While I was on my own I’m used to that when training in Dublin.

“I’m running in memory of Pat Hooper from my Raheny club who was a great marathon runner.”

City of Derry’s Doherty was delighted to become NI champion.

“That was a good race for me,” he said. “I’m happy but it was a lonely experience as I was on my own from 12 miles. I treated this as a Championship race. I found the wind very tiring.”