Run Forest Run: Kilbroney 5K & 10K - December 14 2019

We are pleased to announce the return of the award-winning Born2Run events – the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Winter Race Series. This year runners will have the choice of two distances - 5K or 10K.

Kilbroney 5K/10K is the 4th race in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Series and a must do to get your festive bling in the lead up to Christmas. The race starts in the centre of the picturesque village of Rostrevor and quickly takes you on to forest paths which overlook Carlingford Lough, along the Kilbroney River at the Fairy Glen and into the impressive 97 acres of forest. Kilbroney Forest Park is in the village of Rostrevor on the A2 and is only a 20 minute drive from Newry and approximately one hour from Belfast.

Event Information

Entry fees : Online registration (before 11pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019) and for option of posting out race pack (before 11pm Wednesday 4th December 2019) - 5K and 10K race: £22 (plus £3 if postal option chosen NI & £4 ROI).

Early Bird offer of £20 if you register before 11pm on Wednesday 13th November 2019.

Registration confirmation: Confirmation of your race entry will be sent to you automatically via email from Primo Events after your payment is made. If you choose the option to have your Race Pack posted out to you before the day then this should arrive with you no later than the Wednesday prior to race day. Otherwise your race number and chip timing will be given to you at registration on the morning of the race.

Terms and conditions: By entering the race you will be bound by the event disclaimer which you agreed to at time of registration. Refunds are not available once entry has been completed. Runners are permitted to transfer entry to a family member/friend if they email Born 2 Run Events with the details prior to the on-line entry closing date. (Transfer of entry to another event is not available). Full terms and conditions are available to view at time of entry on the Primo Events website.

Race start time: 11am. The 5K will start shortly after the 10K race.

Event registration: Race packs can be collected on the day at the Cloughmore Inn, Restrovor (pub in centre of Rostrevor) which is a 5 minute walk from the car park and will be signposted on the day of the race.

Registration times: Both races - Saturday, December 14, 9am – 10:30am.

Parking: Free parking for all runners at Kilbroney Forest Park. Please car share where possible. Parking for runners will be in the lower car park so please follow marshal directions. It is then a 5 minute walk to registration in the village.

Start/finish area: The race starts opposite the Cloughmor Inn, 2 Bridge Street, Rostrevor, BT35 8AE. It finishes in Kilbroney Park close to the Fairy Glen River. It is then a few minutes walk to the Cloughmor Inn for post-race refreshments.

Pets : Strictly no pets allowed.

Water stations: As this is a winter race there will be no water station so please carry water with you if required.

Toilet facilities: Toilet facilities are available in the main carpark toilet block at the Cloughmor Inn, close to the start line. There are also portaloos.

Post-race refreshments: There is a Lidl Finish Line Fuel station where all runners can refuel with water, fruit and chocolate. In addition, complimentary refreshments will be served in the building where registration packs are collected, at approximately 12 noon.

Prizegiving: This will take place at approximately 12 noon. 5K and 10K Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female finishers. Category prizes will only be awarded at the end of the series to runners who completed 6 out of 8 races. Six quickest race results will be used if more than six races completed.

Footwear: The course is a mixture of tarmac and forest paths. Care should be taken on the forest paths as surfaces are uneven. Running shoes/trail shoes (personal choice and dependent on weather conditions) are suitable for all the terrain on the 5K &10K route.

Your entry fee includes the following: A Run Forest Run medal, individual chip timing , race number , complimentary post-race refreshments.

Enter now: register.primoevents.com/ps/event/RUNFORESTRUNKILBRONEY5K10K2019