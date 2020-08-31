Sir Mo Farah added to star-studded line-up competing in Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The star-studded line-up for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon continues to grow after four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah confirmed his place at the September 12 event.

The famous runner currently holds the British record which organisers will be hopeful he will lower at the event, which is reported to have one of the quickest routes ever staged.

Farah will be competing just eight days after he tries to overcome Haile Gebrselassie's world record at the One Hour run in Brussels.

Organisers will undoubtedly be delighted they're getting another superstar name on the starting line to go along with what is already a phenomenal list of athletics names arriving in Larne.

Jo Pavey, still at the summit of the sport at the age of 46, will be joined on the start line by fellow Great Britain stars Gemma Steel, Lily Partridge, Sam Harrison and ultra distance world champion and record holder Aly Dixon.

South African ultra distance ace Gerda Steyn and Strabane-based Olympic hopeful Ann-Marie McGlynn will also be in attendance in a line-up that features 15 Olympians from six different Games.

Top locals Stephen Scullion and Kevin Seaward - both Olympics-bound - will take on leading raiders Ben Connor, Scott Overall, Nick McCormick and Mark Scott, who has been on fire of late, recently setting a new British 5k record of 13.20.