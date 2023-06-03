Strategy pays off for Ciara Mageean with fourth-place finish as Faith Kipyegon sets world bar

Athletics

Fourth-placed Ciara Mageean (right) chats with race winner Faith Kipyegon and Jessica Hull after a memorable 1,500m event

Ciara Mageean could only look on and admire as she played a supporting role in the best-ever 1,500m race.

The Portaferry athlete battled to finish fourth in the Diamond League meeting in Florence.

But the race was won by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who smashed the world record by almost a second to record a time of 3 mins 49.11 secs.

Mageean knew she had to make a decision early in the race as to whether she should stay with hot favourite Kipyegon — a double Olympic and World champion — who was setting a vicious pace.

Only GB’s Laura Muir and Australia’s Jessica Hull tried valiantly to stay with the leader, who raced through 2 laps in 2 mins 4 secs and 1,200 metres in 3 mins 5 secs, which was world record pace.

Silver Commonwealth and European medallist Mageean decided that discretion was the better part of valour, and she settled in the chasing pack of some 12 athletes in the hope that she would get both a good placing and an impressive time.

Her plan worked to perfection, given that was precisely what happened.

Kipyegon crossed the line for a new world record, finishing an astonishing 8 seconds ahead of Muir – who ran a season’s best of 3.57.09 – and Hull in an Australian record of 3.57.29.

Next came Mageean, who won a frantic struggle in the home straight to snatch fourth-place in 4 mins 00.95 secs with some five athletes only a second behind her, recording her third-fastest time ever.

She will take immense satisfaction in coming out on top against a world-class chasing pack. She applied a lethal sprint finish in the home straight which, up until recently, has been something of a weak spot for her.

The 31-year-old will be especially pleased that she defeated Australia’s Abbey Caldwell, who she lost out to a week ago in Manchester when she regained her Irish 800m record.