Super Saturday in Larne: Sir Mo Farah limbers up for coast run

The bot: Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor Peter Johnston with Sir Mo Farah in Larne

No, your eyes are not deceiving you... that really is Sir Mo Farah - in Larne.

The Co Antrim coastal town isn't somewhere you'd normally expect to see the multiple Olympic gold medallist running.

But today he will be the star attraction at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, where he hopes to break his own British record.

Mo may be a stranger to the north Antrim coast but his coach Gary Native, who grew up there, certainly isn't.

Marathon man Mo is also a good friend of race organiser James McIlroy, a former Olympian himself.

"James and I go back a long way, and when he asked me to come over to race, I jumped at the chance," said one of the stars of the London Olympics' legendary 'Super Saturday'.

Covid restrictions mean today's mass participation event has been cancelled, with only the elite races taking place.

But Mo hopes this is the first of many visits to an area he feels will suit his running.

"Because of the pandemic it's a very different event to what it would have been, so it would be great to come back next year and experience it with big crowds along the route," he said.

"I had a little run along some of the course after I arrived, and the north Antrim coast really is as stunningly beautiful as people say."