'The strong friendships are far more important than the run': For Northern Ireland's vast running community pounding the pavements is primarily about fun and friendship

Many of them have clocked up a vast number of miles but members of Northern Ireland's vast running community insist their passion for pounding the pavements is primarily about fun and friendship
Stephanie Bell
This tight-knit and upbeat community, who refer to themselves as a "family", now fear for the mental health of members after Covid saw the cancellation of hundreds of marathons and running events.