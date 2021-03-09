'The strong friendships are far more important than the run': For Northern Ireland's vast running community pounding the pavements is primarily about fun and friendship

Pete Montgomery and Philip McAvoy (right) as the Blues Brothers

Stephanie Bell

This tight-knit and upbeat community, who refer to themselves as a "family", now fear for the mental health of members after Covid saw the cancellation of hundreds of marathons and running events.