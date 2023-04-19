Top Scottish ultra-runner Joasia Zakrzewski disqualified after race data showed she made use of a car

Joasia Zakrzewski came 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth marathon in Glasgow. Photo: Scottish Athletics

Scottish ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski has been disqualified from a race - because she was found to have used a car.

The 47-year-old from Dumfries had finished third in the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race on April 7.

But she is believed to have travelled 2.5 miles in a car after mapping data found she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.

Wayne Drinkwater, the director of the GB Ultras race, told the BBC it was "very disappointing".

"The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route," he said.

"The matter is now with the TRA (Trail Running Association) and, in turn, UK Athletics (UKA) as the regulatory bodies."

Zakrezewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set records in the UK over 100 and 200 miles.

Third place has been awarded to Mel Sykes.

Adrian Stott, a friend of the runner, told the BBC she is "genuinely sorry" and felt unwell before and during the race.

"The race didn't go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out," he said.

"She has co-operated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

Almost 400 runners braved a 6am start to pound the roads from Manchester to Liverpool for the annual 50-mile Ultra Marathon on Good Friday.

Stopping en route for calorie-laden snacks and drinks to give them much-needed energy, the committed amateurs spent as many as 13 hours relentlessly chalking off the miles.

Crossing the finish line just 22 seconds behind the runner-up in the women’s category in a time of seven hours and 25 minutes, Zakrzewski was photographed posing with her bronze medal.

However, rumours began swirling around her achievement.

Her tracking data showed she had covered around two-and-a-half miles of the route by car – potentially gaining herself as much as 25 minutes. In addition, it showed she followed the main road rather than the race route for part of the event.

She is understood to have covered a mile of the race in just one minute 40 seconds.

The medal for the third-placed woman was instead awarded to NHS podiatrist Sykes, who took to Twitter to slam her shamed rival as a “cheat”.

"Great news for me - but really bad news for sportsmanship,” she wrote.

Answering questions about how her rival was caught, Ms Sykes added: “Too many people noticed things were amiss and contacted the race organisers separately so they had to launch an investigation.”

Ms Sykes complained the runner’s actions “completely takes the p**s out of the race organisers, fellow competitors and fair sport”.

“How can someone who knows they have cheated cross a finish line, collect a medal/trophy and have their photos taken?!” she added.