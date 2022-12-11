Tyrone running star Nick Griggs wins Under-20 European Cross-Country silver after dramatic finish

It says so much about the talent, the ambition and the vast, seemingly unlimited potential of Nick Griggs that this – a European silver medal – could be deemed a disappointment.

But when a gold had slipped from his grasp in such agonising fashion, mere metres from the line, it was only natural the 17-year-old would feel that way.

But by claiming individual silver and leading the Irish U-20 team to second place, the Tyrone teenager made a statement at today’s European Cross Country Championships in Piedmont, Italy: the future of Irish distance running looks undeniably bright.

So too does its present, given the squad claimed five medals in total, bettering the previous highest tally of four in 2019. Griggs’ teammate Dean Casey followed him home to win bronze, while the Irish U-23 men claimed team bronze, as did the Irish senior women, against all known form and expectation, the fifth time in 11 years that team has reached the podium, doing so this time without long-time stalwart Fionnuala McCormack.

And despite all that, it could so easily have been so much better, given the strong U-23 medal claims of national champions Darragh McElhinney and Sarah Healy fell to pieces for very different reasons.

On a cold, sunny morning at the foot of the Italian Alps, the Irish made a searing start to the championships, with Griggs and Casey showing their class against Europe’s top teenage talent. Griggs had gone into the race hoping, maybe, to get on the podium – a fair but realistic goal given the race had assembled a horde of athletes who had smashed European U20 records this year.

Griggs was one of them, clocking a blazing 3:56.40 mile indoors, and that potent track speed looked set to carry him to victory as he tracked Britain’s Will Barnicoat up the steep incline on the final lap. Griggs duly unleashed a swift change of gears to power clear down the other side, and he came into the home straight a couple of seconds to the good.

But then it all went wrong.

As he has made a habit – one his coach, Mark Kirk, will be looking to stamp out in the years to come – Griggs stole several glances over his shoulder at his pursuer, and whether it was that, the uneven surface or the suffocating fatigue, he took a bad step and stumbled, very nearly crashing to the ground.

He stayed up, just about, but the loss of momentum saw the Briton close him down. Griggs tried to respond, lunging desperately again for the line, but it was too late, with Barnicoat snatching gold in 17:40, one second ahead of Griggs. Casey came home five seconds behind his Irish teammate to take bronze, while a breakthrough run from Sean McGinley in 12th ensured team silver for Ireland on 17 points.

“My coach told me down that last hill to go for it and in the home straight I stumbled a bit and it cost me, it’s disappointing but I gave it everything,” said Griggs. “If you told me yesterday I’d have got a silver I’d have been buzzing, so it’s mixed emotions. I left it all out there on the track and I’m so proud.”

There was cruel luck for Sarah Healy in the women’s U-23 race, where the Dubliner saw a medal slip from her grasp in heart-breaking fashion. Healy had been in a medal position throughout the race and while she wasn’t able to match the pace of Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Britain’s Megan Keith on the penultimate lap, she was still holding on to third position as she climbed the hill for the final time.

But when the athletes came down the other side, she had disappeared from view, having been forced to step off the course after suffering what was suspected to be a broken metatarsal. She is due to undergo a scan to assess the severity of the injury. In her absence, the Irish team finished seventh of nine, with Danielle Donegan leading them home in 28th.

The U-23 men’s race brought mixed fortunes for the Irish, the team backing up last year’s gold with bronze but the individual hopes of last year’s individual silver medallist, Darragh McElhinney, crumbling over the latter half. McElhinney threw himself into contention from the outset, taking on defending champion Charles Hicks of Britain, but midway through the race he lost contact with the leaders on a steep incline and, from there, the wheels truly fell off, the 22-year-old eventually coming home 26th.

Efrem Gidey produced another strong effort to finish a fine fifth, with Keelan Kilrehill again cracking the top 10 in ninth and Shay McEvoy rounded out the team scoring in 15th, helping Ireland to bronze behind Britain and France.

“I’m obviously very disappointed,” said McElhinney. “I think the course didn’t suit me and I went out way too hard. The course rewarded people who ran it smart and I don’t think I did, but it shows you, even with myself having a bad day, we still have boys coming through and that got us a bronze medal.”

Bronze was also the reward for the Irish senior women after a come-from-behind performance that saw them upset the odds and reach the podium. Much of that was down to the superb showings from twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan, who sliced through the field to finish 11th and 12th respectively, both clocking 27:38 in a race won by last year’s champion Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal of Norway in 26:25. Mary Mulhare rounded out the Irish team scoring in 27th, with Ireland’s tally of 50 points leaving them five clear of Spain in the battle for bronze.

“Knowing we were in with a chance of getting a medal made us run that bit tougher,” said Roisin. “The boys this morning really got the ball rolling and we really thrive off each other – you’re running for your country, something bigger than yourself, which makes it that bit easier.”

The Irish team had been in eighth place for the opening two laps but had moved up to fifth at halfway and were still outside the medals going out on the final lap, but an inspired close from the top three athletes saw them overtake Spain in the team standings.

The women’s U-20 race saw Leevale’s Jane Buckley produce a fine performance to finish fifth. “I knew I was fitter than last year and I was hoping to place in the top five, so I’m happy,” she said.

The senior men’s team was led home by Peter Lynch, who turned in a strong showing to finish 15th, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen again a class apart up front, coasting to his second straight senior title. Hiko Tonosa was second home for the Irish in 27th, with Brian Fay close behind in 30th. The Irish team finished eighth.

There was bitter disappointment for the Irish mixed relay of Andrew Coscoran, Georgie Hartigan, Luke McCann and Nadia Power, who performed well below expectations, finishing ninth in 17:56, 33 seconds behind gold medallists Italy. “We came fourth last year and we had just as strong a team this year so we should have been challenging for medals,” said McCann. “But we really can’t see where it went wrong today.”