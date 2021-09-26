Ryder Cup Day Three LIVE: Can Europe turn around massive deficit to claim stunning victory?

Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry on the 10th hole during day two of the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

The Miracle at Medinah was one thing, but Europe will have to pull off a comeback of epic proportions if they are to retain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The USA hold an 11-5 lead going into today's final singles session, meaning if the hosts can claim just three-and-a-half points from the 12 on offer today then they will win back the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2018.

Can Padraig Harrington's side produce the most unlikely of comebacks in Wisconsin? Or will the USA complete what appears to be a dominant victory?

Follow our LIVE blog below to find out!