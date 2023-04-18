Salto eager to pay tribute to late founder with British Gymnastics award

Tony Byrne MBE helped build the City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre — and now the club are hoping to pay tribute to their late founder by bagging a prestigious British Gymnastics Award.

City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre hosted the ‘Tony Byrne Invitational’ this year to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and have ended a difficult 12 months by being shortlisted for the Community Club of the Year (+250 members) Award.

Byrne founded the first full-time gymnastics facility in Ireland in 1985 and also coached seven successive Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games teams between 1982 and 2006 before passing away in July 2022 following a Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

CEO Amanda McMaster believes winning the award would be the perfect way to pay tribute.

“With Tony passing, it would be a real opportunity to acknowledge what he has done,” she said.

“He was the founder and I feel it would be a lovely reward to the club and to everyone involved with the club to acknowledge what he has done.

“He got Salto to the level it is at and I was his gymnast from the beginning. He was the one who said to me that he wanted me to take over and I have known the set-up and the workings of the gym since it started.

“But Tony was the creator and it would be lovely to win the award to acknowledge that.”

The British Gymnastics Awards are community led and about championing those who make the sport an uplifting experience, with more nominations than ever before this year.

The +250 Club of the Year award is presented to a British Gymnastics-affiliated club that provides a quality experience for its members.

City of Lisburn Salto National Gymnastics Centre is the only gymnastics club in Northern Ireland to hold Olympic Holding Camp Status, and McMaster believes competitive gymnastics is one of their strengths.

“I think that attracts membership, knowing that they are coming to a club that can excel at the highest level of gymnastics,” she said.

“Our bread and butter is our recreational programme, but I do think having squad and the success of our elite gymnasts is an attraction. We have a good-sized facility in terms of space so I know that is important, especially after Covid, people needed that space.”

